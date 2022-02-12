Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr. 'on standby' for birth of first child

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will play in a Super Bowl for the first time Sunday, and soon he'll become a father for the first time too.

Beckham, 29, revealed Friday that he and his girlfriend, Lauren Wood, are expecting any day now, and he's "on standby" for the birth. So what happens if the baby is on the way during the big game Sunday?

"I don’t need you to put that energy in the air about the Saturday night or the Sunday thing," Beckham said when asked about the possibility, via the New York Post. "I think God has a different plan. I don’t need it during the Super Bowl. I want to see my child being born, so I’m on watch."

Beckham and Wood announced the pregnancy in November with photos of a maternity shoot posted to Instagram. The post came less than two weeks after Beckham was released by the Cleveland Browns and subsequently signed by Los Angeles.

In eight regular-season games with the Rams, Beckham caught 27 passes for 305 yards with five touchdowns. In the playoffs, Beckham has added another 19 receptions for 236 yards and a touchdown.