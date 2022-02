(CBS Detroit) — General Motors is giving another sneak peek at what to expect Sunday in a Superbowl ad featuring Dr. Evil.

The automaker is expected to advertise its electric future and has Dr. Evil sharing a message in support.

You can watch the full advertisement Sunday during Superbowl LVI.

