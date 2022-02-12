ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHAT TO WATCH: Meyers Taylor leads monobob’s Olympic debut

By Associated Press
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (AP/NEXSTAR) — Roughly a week from the closing ceremony, here is what to watch from the Winter Olympic Games Saturday, Feb. 12. A week after finally leaving...

www.krqe.com

Related
TODAY.com

Scott Hamilton weighs in on Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate

Figure skating analyst Scott Hamilton joins TODAY to talk about Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate in the 2022 Beijing Winter Games despite testing positive for a banned substance. “I do think you have to take a hard stance on this. If you want the Olympics to be clean, you have to remove her from the competition,” he says.Feb. 14, 2022.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elana Meyers
First Coast News

Florida's Erin Jackson wins gold medal in 500m speed skating

BEIJING, China — Erin Jackson of Ocala has won the gold medal in the women's 500m speed skating event at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. The former inline skate turned speed skater is the first American woman to win a gold medal in the event in more than two decades. She is also the first Black woman to win a medal in speed skating at the Olympics.
OCALA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Beijing#Monobob#Ap#Nexstar#American#Bobsled
The Independent

Winter Olympics LIVE: Team GB beat Denmark in men’s curling as Kaillie Humphries races in monobob

Day nine of the Olympic Games is well underway with upto seven medals up for grabs. Eve Muirhead and Team GB would be looking to retain the momentum they gained after a stunning and crucial victory over the USA in the women’s curling round-robin phase, as they face Denmark.Expectations are high from the men’s team which will face China and then regroup to compete against Denmark in curling. They are currently placed among the top four teams competing to secure a place in the semi-finals.Meanwhile, another sport made its debut at the Games, as the first two runs in women’s monobob were held, making bobsleigh a gender-balanced discipline with two men’s and two women’s events. All eyes were on Kaillie Humphries who would be looking to win her first medal for Team USA along with Elana Meyers Taylor. Three-time Olympic medallist, Humphries who switched from Canada to US in 2019, did not disappoint, as she finished the race ahead of others.France’s Alexis Punturault, and his compatriot Mathieu Faivre would be skiing down the slope as the favourites for gold in men’s giant slalom.Follow the latest update below:
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Sports
KRQE News 13

US’ Humphries has big lead in Olympic monobob

BEIJING (AP) — Kaillie Humphries skipped the last day of women’s monobob training at the Beijing Olympics and let the rest of the field know that her work was done. She was ready. Humphries is competing for the first time in the Olympics as an American citizen and...
SPORTS
KRQE News 13

WHAT TO WATCH: Figure skating drama moves to the ice

BEIJING (AP) — After days of off-ice drama, it’s finally time for the women’s figure skating competition to start. The saga of Russian star Kamila Valieva moves on to the short program — which she can participate in after a ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport. A test that Valieva took in December was flagged for a banned heart medication, but CAS ruled that the 15-year-old Valieva, a “protected athlete” because of her age, can compete.
SPORTS
WTHR

Team USA wins gold, silver in women's monobob Olympic debut

BEIJING, China — The United States won gold and silver Sunday in the Winter Olympics debut of women's monobob -- single woman bobsled -- in Beijing. Kaillie Humphries, who just became a U.S. citizen in December, won the gold medal. It's her third bobsled gold overall. The other two were won for her native Canada. She also has a bronze.
SPORTS
KRQE News 13

Skiers struggle as real snow falls on Winter Olympics

BEIJING (AP) — The Winter Olympics finally look like, well, the Winter Olympics. Real snow fell in Beijing on Sunday for the first time since the Olympics began, giving the city the appearance and feel of a real Winter Games. There was fresh snow in the mountains as well, where all events have been contested on artificial snow.
SPORTS

