Lost Ark seems ready to be found. Amazon has just updated with the news that the deployment issues that halted the original launch scheduled for 9:00 AM PT have been resolved. Those who have the game pre-loaded should be able to start attempting to log in after 2:15 PM PT / 10:15 PM UTC. Others may see a download go out over Steam. To help make up for the delays today, there will be a little gift for all players that log in from launch through 9:00 AM PT on Monday, February 13th. All will get three days of Crystalline Aura.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO