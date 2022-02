Batchelder passes: Former Ohio House Speaker William Batchelder died Saturday at 79, Kaylee Remington writes. Batchelder was Ohio’s second-longest serving representative when he left the house in 2014. He represented Medina County continuously from 1968 through 1999, before leaving to become a judge on the Medina County Court of Common Pleas and then on the Ninth District Court of Appeals. He was elected once again to the House in 2007 and became its speaker in 2011. “He dedicated his entire adult life to service; in the military, as a judge and as one of the longest-serving members of the Ohio House of Representatives in our state’s history,” former Ohio Senate President Larry Obhof said. “I was honored to have had the opportunity to serve with him in the legislature. More importantly, I am proud to call him a friend.”

OHIO STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO