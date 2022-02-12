ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

UD hosts Paul Laurence Dunbar celebration

By Sarah Bean
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37eIoZ_0eCmYVBM00

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton is hosting a public celebration for the 150 th anniversary of poet Paul Laurence Dunbar’s Birth, the man UD describes as “a seminal figure in establishing the voices of the Harlem Renaissance.”

Furry fun: 4 Paws holds puppy scrimmage

At 2:30 on February 12, the ceremony will begin at the Woodland Cemetery and Mausoleum with a performance by the Dayton historian and scholar LaVerne Sci and Dunbar-themed music sung by the UD Chorale.

After this, UD said a motorcade will pass the Dunbar graves before events continue in the Sears Recital Hall at 3:15 pm, with free parking available in the C lot. There will be a spoken word recital featuring The University of Dayton English Professor Emeritus, Herbert Woodward Martin as well as the Associate Professor of Music, Minnita Daniel-Cox.

| See the Most Read Stories from WDTN.com here ➡

Daniel-Cox has helped promote awareness of Dunbar’s work and received several grants for the university from the National Endowment for the Humanities and the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, the university said.

Her work includes:

  • Creating a Dunbar Music Archive
  • Hiring student research assistants to create a database of Dunbar artifacts
  • Adding to a larger digital archive of Dunbar’s work for scholars

To learn more about the Paul Dunbar Music Archive, click here .

| See more Top Stories from WDTN.com here ➡

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDTN

Miami Valley restaurants ready for busy Valentine’s Day

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With Valentine’s Day being the Monday after Super Bowl Sunday this year, many local restaurants are seeing an uptick in business. At Thai Table in Dayton, they’re attracting customers with heart shaped balloons, signature Valentine’s Day drinks and specials, with the goal of customers enjoying their experience. “Some sushi too in […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Get outside: Wright State University holds Adventure Summit

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright State University has invited the community to a free, all-day Adventure Summit on Saturday, February 12. According to Wrights State, this event is open to everyone who loves the outdoors and features over 40 inspirational speakers, an outdoor adventure expo, clinics and competitions. “The Adventure Summit gives the public a […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Masks now optional at West Carrollton Schools

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Students and staff at West Carrollton City Schools will now get to decide if they want to wear a mask or not. The district said it has made mask-wearing optional for students and staff while in the buildings effective Tuesday, February 22. There will be some stipulations dependent on having […]
WEST CARROLLTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Dayton, OH
Sports
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
WDTN

Centerville Florists helps spread the love this Valentines Day

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Love is in the air this Valentines Day and across The Miami Valley locally owned businesses like Centerville Florists are also racking in the business. Owner Keith Wiederhold says more than 200 flower deliveries and in store pick ups are expected to be made this February 14th at their shop. “It’s […]
CENTERVILLE, OH
WDTN

Miami Valley restaurants create Bengals-themed dishes and drinks

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Some restaurants in the Miami Valley are serving up Bengals pride by creating special Bengals-themed dishes and drinks. Coco’s Bistro in Dayton is showing their Bengals spirit with some spirits. They’ve created the Eye of the Tiger cocktail, and it’s quickly become a best-seller. “It’s got a really lovely floral hint […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

RTA: Free rides on Valentine’s Day

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority (RTA) will be joining other Ohio agencies in the “Ohio Loves Transit” week-long celebration. From Feb. 13 to Feb. 20, RTA will be celebrating “Ohio Loves Transit” week through a virtual campaign due to COVID-19. Using social media, RTA will share why communities support public […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

RTA to make minor route adjustments beginning Feb. 20

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority (RTA) will be making minor changes to a few of its route schedules. Beginning on Sunday, Feb. 20, RTA said it will be making adjustments to a few of its route schedules. The adjustments are as follow: Route 12 – Adjusted weekday southbound running times […]
DAYTON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Laurence Dunbar
WDTN

Springboro elementary students show their Bengals pride

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – Students and staff at Dennis Elementary School decked out in orange in black to show support for their favorite team. It is an exciting time to be a kid with the home team making it all the way to the Super Bowl. “Really excited!,” Elise Lemaster, a second grader at Dennis […]
NFL
WDTN

Helping pups with problems: Bahati and Frey’s Place

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Just like people, sometimes dogs need a little help to get over life experiences that have left them scarred. One woman in Dayton has made it her mission to provide that help… and to do something special for seniors battling dementia along the way. “I wanted to… try to circumvent people […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Furry fun: 4 Paws holds puppy scrimmage

CORRECTION: A former edition of this post listed the incorrect location for the event. The correct location is the 4 Paws for Ability facility at 207 Dayton Avenue in Xenia. This error has been corrected. XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The big game may be on Sunday, but this Saturday, 4 Paws for Ability will be […]
XENIA, OH
WDTN

Former Ohio House Speaker Batchelder, 79, dies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Former Republican Speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives William G. Batchelder III, 79, has died. First elected to the Ohio Statehouse in 1969, Batchelder represented District 81 until 1999. Batchelder returned to the House in 2007, ascending to the Speaker post in 2011 before leaving due to term limits in […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laurence#Spoken Word#The University Of Dayton#The Harlem Renaissance#The Ud Chorale#Daniel Cox#Dunbar Artifacts#Nexstar Media Inc
WDTN

Governor DeWine: Bengals ‘fought right to the end’ in Super Bowl run

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued a statement after the Cincinnati Bengals were defeated 23-20 in the Super Bowl Sunday. DeWine said the following: Ohio and all Bengals fans are so very proud of this Bengals team.  They represented Cincinnati and Ohio with class and honor.  They fought right to the end […]
NFL
WDTN

Hocking Hills closed due to ‘unsafe trail conditions’

LOGAN, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) announced that Hocking Hills State Park will be closed until further notice. ODNR has closed Hocking Hills State Park until further notice due to unsafe trail conditions. ODNR asked that visitors not enter the park for any reason. Trail conditions are being monitored and […]
LOGAN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
WDTN

Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: Just over 1,300 cases reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.  Numbers as of Monday, Feb. 14 follow: Total Change New cases 2,633,648 +1,312 Hospitalizations 110,643 +99 ICU admissions 13,030 +22 Deaths* 35,005 N/A *–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays The […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Doctors talk COVID-19 and the heart during American Heart Month

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – While doctors are working to learn more about COVID-19 and how it impacts the heart, they are seeing patients with heart injuries after getting the virus. Dr. Mouhamad H. Abdallah, MD, a cardiologist with Premier Health, said COVID-19 is known to cause lingering side effects, and problems with the heart is […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

With God’s Grace holds Super Bowl food drive party, encouraging donations

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Just in time for the Cincinnati Bengals to play the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 56, With God’s Grace Pantry held its second annual Super Bowl food drive on Saturday to help people in the community. “We ask the community to help us with donations. You could bring in food […]
NFL
WDTN

WDTN

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy