Jaz Shelley snapped out of her shooting funk Saturday afternoon in Champaign, Illinois. Behind a team-high 21 points and five 3-pointers from the Moe, Australia, native, the Huskers picked up an 82-63 road win over the Fighting Illini to improve to 18-7 overall and 7-6 against Big Ten opponents. Up next for Nebraska is a home game on Monday night against No. 7 Indiana at 6 p.m. The last time those two played was on Jan. 13 in Bloomington where the Huskers fell 72-65, but not before they put a scare into the Hoosiers.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO