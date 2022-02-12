Women have same hurdles today that they've always had

In 1999, Phyllis Johnson and her husband, Patrick, founded BD Imports as a way to import green coffee from both Kenya and Black farmers in Brazil and sell the beans to roasters around the world. (In 2020, she published the book “The Triumph: Black Brazilians in Coffee.”) Her daughter, Maya, joined the company, making it a two-generation Black-owned business. For more than 20 years, Johnson has been a role model for the next generation. She had been talking about inclusivity and racial equity for years, but in 2020, in the wake of the murder of George Floyd, Johnson founded the Coffee Coalition for Racial Equity to scrutinize racial equity in the coffee industry and offer solutions. In this edition of Voices in Food, the Atlanta-based Johnson spoke to Garin Pirnia about being a trailblazer in a white male-dominated field, the importance of representation, and having hope for the future.
