Voorheesville Public Library: Operation Donate

T he library will be accepting donations of personal care items, beginning Feb. 1st, and running through the end of the month. Some examples of needed items are: shampoo, conditioner, shaving cream, disposable razors, body/face/hand lotions, toothpaste, and deodorant. Donations can be any size, from personal on up. They are also looking for: Tide laundry detergent, XL twin size sheets, and pillows. All donations will benefit the Sgt. Henry Johnson Veterans House in Albany. A donation box can be found on the display table

Snowshoeing for Adults

There are a few spots left for this snowshoe nature walk at the Emma Treadwell Thacher Nature Center at 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 12. Snowshoes will be provided, and the walk will be an easy to moderate exercise. Register online or call the library to reserve your spot. — Lynn Kohler