Nebraska man accused of killing wife with Alzheimer’s dies
(AP) — An 81-year-old Lincoln man accused of killing his wife, who had advanced Alzheimer’s disease, has died at a hospital.
John Kotopka had pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and was being held at the Lancaster County Department of Corrections awaiting trial.
A release from the jail said Kotopka died Thursday.
The news release said the cause of death has not been determined, but Kotopka had a chronic medical condition.
Police said Kotopka shot 78-year-old Janet Kotopka at their home on June 20.
