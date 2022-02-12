ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska man accused of killing wife with Alzheimer’s dies

(AP) — An 81-year-old Lincoln man accused of killing his wife, who had advanced Alzheimer’s disease, has died at a hospital.

John Kotopka had pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and was being held at the Lancaster County Department of Corrections awaiting trial.

A release from the jail said Kotopka died Thursday.

The news release said the cause of death has not been determined, but Kotopka had a chronic medical condition.

Police said Kotopka shot 78-year-old Janet Kotopka at their home on June 20.

Janet Kotopka required constant monitoring because of health problems.

Comments / 4

Brett Bentley
2d ago

We have more compassion for our pets then our family and friends. He didn’t want to see his wife suffer needlessly. Should have never been in jail. Women abort babies everyday with no consequences.

Reply(1)
6
Scott Moya
2d ago

Just means he's been reunited with his belover wife. nothing sad about that except for the fact that they felt the need to lock a man up gor having love and compadsion for his wife!

Reply
3
 

