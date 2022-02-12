ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The BMW iX Is Perfect For Dodging Moose

By Sebastian Cenizo
 2 days ago
BMW is very proud of its new iX all-electric SUV, despite its challenging styling. The vehicle has been used to showcase color-changing paint and its high-performance M60 variant will headline the automaker's exhibit at the Chicago Auto Show. BMW says that this model has real M DNA and will be brilliant...

CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

