FBI, Michigan AG’s Office Warn Of Romance Scams Ahead Of Valentine’s Day

(CBS Detroit) — The FBI and the Michigan Attorney General’s Office are urging people to watch out for romance scams.

Officials say there are a few ways to prevent a scammer from taking advantage.

Be cautious with your personal information, especially to someone you just met online.

If they are asking you to handle money, be mindful of where it’s coming from.

Never agree to meet someone in a private setting for your first time meeting.

Conduct an online reverse image search to see where else the person’s image appears and whether it has been altered.

If signing up for an online dating site, read the contract (terms of agreement) carefully before signing it, including the fine print.

“Dating services – particularly online – can lead to more than romantic encounters,” said AG Dana Nessel.

“These services, as well as shopping for Valentine’s Day gifts, come with risks that bad actors will look to exploit. It’s important to know how to protect yourself so looking for romance doesn’t lead to financial ruin.”

