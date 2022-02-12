ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NH

Contestant on ‘The Price Is Right’ wins glamorous trip — to neighboring state

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
WJHL
WJHL
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PviZu_0eCmWE4900

(NEXSTAR) – To be fair, a lot of contestants on “The Price Is Right” probably already have a dining set, too.

A recent contestant on the CBS game show says she was thrilled to win a five-night stay at a hotel in Concord, New Hampshire — even though she’s been there “a billion times” and lives about an hour away from the state.

‘Jeopardy!’ stays with hosts Bialik, Jennings for the season

Catherine Graham, of Marshfield, Massachusetts, flew out to L.A. to attend a taping of “The Price Is Right” in December, where she became the last contestant to take the stage alongside host Drew Carey for a pricing game, The Boston Globe reported. Things were going swimmingly — she won a firepit and a loveseat — and was given a shot at one final prize: the trip to New Hampshire.

Graham ended up guessing the cost of the trip correctly, earning herself a five-night stay at The Hotel Concord and airfare from Los Angeles to Manchester, New Hampshire.

The original host of ‘Jeopardy!’ had a big problem with how the game is currently played

Once the cameras cut away, Graham said Drew remarked on the beauty of New Hampshire, to which she replied, “I live in Boston,” she told the Globe.

“And he just laughed,” Graham said.

Still, Graham plans to take advantage of her prize, despite confessing that she would have preferred a more “exotic” locale. She obviously won’t be redeeming the airfare from L.A. to New Hampshire either, and will instead drive to Concord with her husband.

Graham has also earned fans on Twitter, thanks largely to her positive outlook on the situation.

Can’t stop thinking about the woman on the Price is Right who lives in Boston and won a trip to New Hampshire,” one user wrote.

“News of a Price Is Right contestant from Massachusetts winning a trip to New Hampshire, and her honest admission that she wished it was someplace a tad more exotic, is the sunshine I needed today … in a world of gathering storm clouds,” another said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJHL

VDOC extends visitation suspension

VIRGINIA (WJHL) – Sunday was supposed to be the last day of the visitation suspension for the Virginia Department of Corrections (VDOC) however, due to rising COVID-19 cases, the suspension will be extended. The department announced via Twitter that the suspension will be extended until Feb. 27, and “further adjustments may be made as warranted.” […]
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Concord, NH
Entertainment
City
Manchester, NH
State
New Hampshire State
City
Concord, NH
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Carey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Price Is Right#Nexstar#Cbs#The Boston Globe
WJHL

Virginia’s 4 p.m. burn law takes effect starting Feb. 15

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) – It’s that time of year again. Virginia’s 4 p.m. burn law is about to begin. Starting Feb. 15 and lasting through April 30 each year, the Virginia Department of Forestry (DOF) says that any outdoor burning is prohibited until after 4 p.m. “The 4 p.m. burning law bans open-air burning prior […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

Bristol, Va. school leaders, parents react to mask-optional bill

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – With Virginia’s General Assembly moving forward with a bill that would make masks optional in all schools, school leaders in Bristol, Virginia worried the move could have ramifications down the road. Bristol, Virginia Public Schools Superintendent Keith Perrigan said the district moved to a mask-optional policy on Jan. 24 after Gov. […]
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Southwest VA new COVID-19 case rate down 19% over past week

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Southwest Virginia’s COVID-19 case rate fell further over the weekend but remains more than triple the state average and above 1,000 new weekly cases per 100,000 people. The nine-county region reported 704 new cases over the three days. Its community spread rate is now 1,014 and has been above the 1,000 […]
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Twitter
WJHL

Commissioner, Servant, Pastor: Aaron Murphy answers life’s call to serve

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Aaron T. Murphy says people always told him throughout childhood that he was born to be a pastor. The son of a pastor himself, he soaked in his father’s leadership through ministry. But, Murphy said a call to be a minister was one he rejected. “I fought it, I fought […]
WJHL

WJHL

18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy