WordPress Photo Directory Gets Its Own Make Team

By Sarah Gooding
wpguynews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe WordPress Photo Directory is taking off, growing to more than 1,400 approved free photos in under two months. After a successful call for testers and volunteer photo moderators, the directory has an enthusiastic team of contributors ready to move the project forward. Angela Jin’s pitch for photo moderators...

#Wordpress#Flickr#The Photo Directory#Make Wordpress Org Photos#Openverse#Cc0
