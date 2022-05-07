ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Top 11 Saturday Amazon Deals: $210 Breville Convection Oven, $30 Bug Zapper, $79 Manual Push Mower

By Spy Editors
SPY
SPY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O0SeD_0eCmFSdw00

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Hey everyone — the weekend has officially arrived, and we’ve been hitting the virtual pavement and rounding up the best Amazon deals for you. Below, you’ll find our selection of the top Saturday Amazon deals, including huge savings on exercise bikes , espresso machines , dog and cat food , and more.

Yesterday we got things rolling with huge discounts on the latest Kindle Paperwhite , LED teeth-whitening kits , white noise sleep machines , and more.

Today’s must-have deal is the highly versatile Breville Smart Oven Pro countertop convection oven. With 10 cooking functions it’ll replace your toaster, your slow cooker and, in many cases, your oven too. And it’s a steal at 40% off.

Breville BOV845BSS Smart Oven Pro Countertop Convection Oven

40% OFF

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=236l7i_0eCmFSdw00


Buy: Breville Smart Oven Pro Convection Oven $209.95 (orig. $349.95) 40% OFF


FVOAI Indoor/Outdoor Bug Zapper

21% OFF

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z5kdZ_0eCmFSdw00


Buy: FVOAI Indoor/Outdoor Bug Zapper $29.99 (orig. $49.99) 40% OFF

AONI Raclette Korean BBQ Grill Electric Indoor Table Grill

LIGHTNING DEAL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hg4Pl_0eCmFSdw00


Buy: AONI Korean BBQ Electric Indoor Grill $54.17 (orig. $74.99) 28% OFF

Adjustable Free Weights 3-in-1 Dumbbell Barbell Kettlebell Set

SAVE 28%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kh2NS_0eCmFSdw00


Buy: Adjustable Free Weights Set $93.49 (orig. $129.99) 28% OFF

iRobot® Roomba® j7 (7150) Wi-Fi® Connected Robot Vacuum

33% OFF

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EU3Rg_0eCmFSdw00


Buy: iRobot Roomba J7 WiFi Robot Vacuum $399.00 (orig. $599.99) 33% OFF

PETKIT Pura X Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box

OVER $250 OFF

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DS5kc_0eCmFSdw00


Buy: PETKIT Pura X Self-Cleaning Litter Box $509.15 (orig. $799.00) 36% OFF

Schwinn Fitness Airdyne Bike Series

OVER $500 OFF

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BoQub_0eCmFSdw00


Buy: Schwinn Fitness Airdyne Bike Series $720.00 (orig. $1299.00) 45% OFF

Traeger Grills Pro Series 575 Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker with Wifi, App-Enabled

SAVE $100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CVD6Z_0eCmFSdw00


Buy: Traeger Grills Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker $799.95 (orig. $899.99) 11% OFF

Hill’s Science Diet Unique Nutrition Dog and Cat Food

UP TO 24% OFF

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cRst8_0eCmFSdw00


Buy: Up to 24% off Hill’s Science Diet Pet Food

Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine w/ Milk Frother

SAVE $120

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=344deu_0eCmFSdw00


Buy: Philips Espresso Maker w/Milk Frother $479.00 (orig. $599.00) 20% OFF

Scotts Outdoor Power Tools 5-Blade Push Reel Lawn Mower

SAVE 21%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HfD7o_0eCmFSdw00


Buy: Scotts Power Tools Push Lawn Mower $79.12 (orig. $99.99) 21% OFF

More from SPY Best of SPY

Comments / 3

Related
SPY

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Here’s Everything We Know So Far

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Table of Contents Amazon Prime Day 2022: FAQ What Is Amazon Prime Day? When Is Amazon Prime Day 2022? Do I Need an Amazon Prime Membership? The Best Prime Day Deals 2022: Top Deals To Watch Best Prime Deals: Amazon Products Best Amazon Prime Day Deal: Apple Products Best Amazon Prime Deals: Tech Gadgets Prime Day TV Deals: Insignia and Toshiba Best Prime Day Deals: Home and Kitchen Appliances Best Amazon Prime Day Deals: Fitness and Health Best Amazon Prime Day Deals: Home Goods and...
SHOPPING
SPY

Top 11 Thursday Amazon Deals: $176 Cuisinart Electric Smoker, $100 Samsung Galaxy Buds and More

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Four down, one to go! Happy Thursday, fellow deal hunters. There’s light at the end of the workweek tunnel. We can practically taste the weekend! And, of course, since it’s another day ending with a Y, there are fantastic deals on Amazon, and we’ve gathered the top discounts for you. Did you miss our Midweek Madness roundup yesterday? So many great deals are still available, from the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 for 30% off...
RETAIL
SPY

Today Is Amazon Pet Day: Kick Off National Pet Month With Deals on Snacks, Dog Beds and Toys

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. May is National Pet Month, and what better way to kick it off than by picking up some new items for your fur baby during Amazon Pet Day? During the 24-hour sales event, which takes place on May 2, you’ll be able to snag major savings in categories such as treats, food, pet care, toys, and home care from brands like Purina, Greenies, Furbo, Shark, Bissell, and more. These Amazon Pet Day deals can...
PET SERVICES
AOL Corp

Amazon's secret outlet is jam-packed with deals: Check out this week's best buys

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Want to score dirt-cheap discounts on incredible goods? Well, there’s a goldmine hiding in plain sight. It's Amazon’s secret overstock outlet and it’s packed with thousands of incredible items.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madden Nfl#Harry Potter#Kitchen Utensil#Box Set#Spy Com#Orig#Fvoai Indoor Outdoor#Aoni Korean#Roomba
AOL Corp

Amazon just dropped the motherlode of home deals — our picks, from $7

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Happy spring! Time to throw open the windows, clean the nooks and crannies and brighten up the house with tender loving care. We want to help. That's why each Wednesday we scout out the best home deals at Amazon, hunting for products that will make your living space fresher, cozier — even safer.
SHOPPING
TODAY.com

Best Buy recalls 772,000 air fryers after some caught fire, burned or melted

If you have an Insignia air fryer at home, you might want to check the model number before using it again. Best Buy just recalled 772,000 Insignia air fryers after receiving more than 100 reports from consumers that the air fryer or air fryer oven caught fire, burned or melted, the reported the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
RETAIL
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
marthastewart.com

GE Refrigerators Sold at Home Depot, Lowe's, and Best Buy Recalled Due to 71 Reports of Detaching Handles

GE Appliances announced that they are recalling six models of free-standing French door refrigerators due to over 70 reports of handles detaching from the freezer doors. On Thursday, the company issued a statement to alert consumers about this problem. They noted that the recall includes models with bottom freezers in fingerprint resistant stainless steel, which were manufactured from February 2020 through August 2021.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Kitchn

This Game-Changing Dish Rack Will Instantly Double Drying Space in the Smallest Kitchens — and It’s on Sale!

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Anyone without a dishwasher knows how tedious scrubbing dishes can be after cooking a big meal. But what’s even worse? Barreling through a sink full of dishes only to discover there’s no room left on your drying rack. Instead of letting your dirty dishes sit in the sink or stacking them in ways that will leave them still damp the next day, it might be time to invest in a new dish drying rack. And while we have plenty of dish racks and drying mats we love, not many are capable of doubling drying space without taking over your counters. That is, until we discovered this super versatile Amazon find.
LIFESTYLE
SPY

Top 11 Sunday Amazon Deals: $70 Muscle Massage Gun, Men’s Athletic Shorts 5-Pack for $29

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. There’s a cordless robotic pool cleaner for 19% off, a 5-pack of sweat-resistant men’s athletic shorts for under $30,...
SHOPPING
SPY

How To Clean Outdoor Cushions Just in Time for Summer

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Table of Contents How To Clean Outdoor Cushions by Hand How To Clean Outdoor Cushions With a Pressure Washer Outdoor furniture has a tough existence. Unlike your indoor furniture, which is protected by four walls and a roof, your outdoor furniture has to endure all kinds of weather, often including both extreme hot and cold conditions. And while you can protect your furniture by storing it inside or covering it with an outdoor furniture cover, it’s...
HOME & GARDEN
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Dyson Deals on Vacuums, Fans and Hair Care Tools

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Dyson’s vacuums and fans have earned a remarkable reputation for being efficient, durable, and relatively quiet. Cleaning your home is never going to be fun, but having the right tools can save you time — who wants to go over the same spots twice? But, like Apple, Dyson rarely offers discounts, which is why it’s important to jump on deals when you spot them. We’ve found some great deals on a range of...
SHOPPING
SPY

Don’t Wait for Prime Day: Right Now All Amazon Echo Smart Speakers Are on Sale

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. You may own a few of them already, but there’s nothing wrong with adding another smart speaker to your home. That’s especially true when you can put them in places you wouldn’t think, like the bathroom, where they could potentially save lives. You may also want to buy one when there’s an incredible deal going on. We already raved about how the Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) was as close to a Black Friday...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Sam's Club Kicks Off 'May Big Savings' Event With Steep Discounts on Tech, Clothing and More

CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. The major club-style stores are known for a number of things, but most of all, the food courts, the bulk goods, and the intensely competitive low prices on limited, rotating treasures. Sam's Club is stepping that up with their May Sales Event. Starting Saturday, May 7, Sam's Club is offering huge discounts on everything from housewares to electronics and beyond.
SHOPPING
BHG

This Is the Best-Selling Upright Vacuum on Amazon, and You Can Scoop It Up for $70 Off Right Now

Between the dirt that's tracked inside, the crumbs that inevitably end up on the ground, and the pets that roam your home (and your furniture), it's almost impossible for every area of your house to always stay clean. Although a handheld vacuum can tackle a mess in a pinch, sometimes the best thing to do is to leave the job to a full-size vacuum cleaner—and this Shark model that's preferred by Amazon shoppers is $70 off right now.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

SPY

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
723K+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy