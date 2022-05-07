Top 11 Saturday Amazon Deals: $210 Breville Convection Oven, $30 Bug Zapper, $79 Manual Push Mower
Click here to read the full article.
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.
Hey everyone — the weekend has officially arrived, and we’ve been hitting the virtual pavement and rounding up the best Amazon deals for you. Below, you’ll find our selection of the top Saturday Amazon deals, including huge savings on exercise bikes , espresso machines , dog and cat food , and more.
Yesterday we got things rolling with huge discounts on the latest Kindle Paperwhite , LED teeth-whitening kits , white noise sleep machines , and more.
Today’s must-have deal is the highly versatile Breville Smart Oven Pro countertop convection oven. With 10 cooking functions it’ll replace your toaster, your slow cooker and, in many cases, your oven too. And it’s a steal at 40% off.
Breville BOV845BSS Smart Oven Pro Countertop Convection Oven40% OFF
Buy: Breville Smart Oven Pro Convection Oven $209.95 (orig. $349.95) 40% OFF
FVOAI Indoor/Outdoor Bug Zapper21% OFF
Buy: FVOAI Indoor/Outdoor Bug Zapper $29.99 (orig. $49.99) 40% OFF
AONI Raclette Korean BBQ Grill Electric Indoor Table GrillLIGHTNING DEAL
Buy: AONI Korean BBQ Electric Indoor Grill $54.17 (orig. $74.99) 28% OFF
Adjustable Free Weights 3-in-1 Dumbbell Barbell Kettlebell SetSAVE 28%
Buy: Adjustable Free Weights Set $93.49 (orig. $129.99) 28% OFF
iRobot® Roomba® j7 (7150) Wi-Fi® Connected Robot Vacuum33% OFF
Buy: iRobot Roomba J7 WiFi Robot Vacuum $399.00 (orig. $599.99) 33% OFF
PETKIT Pura X Self-Cleaning Cat Litter BoxOVER $250 OFF
Buy: PETKIT Pura X Self-Cleaning Litter Box $509.15 (orig. $799.00) 36% OFF
Schwinn Fitness Airdyne Bike SeriesOVER $500 OFF
Buy: Schwinn Fitness Airdyne Bike Series $720.00 (orig. $1299.00) 45% OFF
Traeger Grills Pro Series 575 Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker with Wifi, App-EnabledSAVE $100
Buy: Traeger Grills Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker $799.95 (orig. $899.99) 11% OFF
Hill’s Science Diet Unique Nutrition Dog and Cat FoodUP TO 24% OFF
Buy: Up to 24% off Hill’s Science Diet Pet Food
Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine w/ Milk FrotherSAVE $120
Buy: Philips Espresso Maker w/Milk Frother $479.00 (orig. $599.00) 20% OFF
Scotts Outdoor Power Tools 5-Blade Push Reel Lawn MowerSAVE 21%
More from SPY
Buy: Scotts Power Tools Push Lawn Mower $79.12 (orig. $99.99) 21% OFF
Comments / 3