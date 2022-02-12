ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Judge nixes Maxwell's request to seal motions for new trial

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PrbDK_0eClPEAn00

A federal judge ruled that Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted in December of conspiring to recruit and groom teenage girls to be abused by Jeffrey Epstein, must air her bid for a new trial out in the open.

U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan on Friday denied Maxwell's request to keep her motions for a new trial temporarily under seal, saying doing so was not in the public interest. The judge said public access to the documents and any ensuing publicity would not violate Maxwell's right to fair proceedings.

“The Court is unpersuaded by the Defendant’s concern that media interest in the motion warrants temporary sealing of the documents in their entirety,” Nathan wrote in her ruling.

Maxwell’s attorneys have raised concern about the truthfulness of one of the jurors who convicted Maxwell in December of conspiring to procure and groom teenage girls to be abused by Epstein. Maxwell’s lawyers contend that the juror failed to disclose that he was a victim of sexual abuse.

In interviews to news outlets, the juror described a moment during the deliberations when he told fellow jurors that, like some of the victims of the late financier Epstein, he had been sexually abused as a child. And he said he convinced other jurors that a victim’s imperfect memory of sex abuse doesn’t mean it didn’t happen.

Meanwhile, Maxwell's lawyers asked the court to vacate her convictions and acquit her, arguing that despite the jury's verdicts on multiple counts, prosecutors failed to prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Comments / 9

WE THE PEOPLE
2d ago

she's afraid for her life, if certain things, people, get released to the public her fate might be sealed just like Epstein ???? just SAY'IN.....

Reply(1)
12
Related
11Alive

Why the federal case against the men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery in state court is not double jeopardy

ATLANTA — The federal case against Travis and Gregory McMichael is on hold while legal experts explain it’s not an example of double jeopardy. Federal prosecutors reached a plea deal with the McMichaels, who were convicted last November of murdering Ahmaud Arbery in state court. After complaints from Arbery’s family, the deal was rejected by a judge. The McMichaels — along with co-defendant Roddie Bryan — are scheduled to go to trial in federal court next week on charges stemming from Arbery’s death.
ATLANTA, GA
The Independent

Drew Peterson asks judge to vacate murder conviction

A judge is scheduled Monday to consider former Chicago-area police sergeant Drew Peterson's motion to vacate his 2012 conviction in the murder of his third wife.Officials have said Peterson will not attend the hearing and it is not known if Will County Judge Edward Burmila will make an immediate decision on the motion. The judge has appointed an attorney and an investigator to assist Peterson and experts have said that such an investigation could take months to complete. Peterson was convicted of first-degree murder in the 2004 killing of Kathleen Savio and sentenced to 38 years in prison. He...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
Ghislaine Maxwell
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
WSB Radio

Hate crimes trial begins for men who killed Ahmaud Arbery

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Prosecutors and defense attorneys delivered their opening statements Monday in the federal hate crimes trial of three white men previously convicted of murdering Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery in February 2020. Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, face charges including...
BRUNSWICK, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#New Trial#Defendant
news9.com

Joe Exotic's Attorneys Expected To File Motion For New Trial

Days after a federal judge knocked just one year off Joe Exotic's prison sentence for murder for hire, his attorneys are expected to file a motion for a new trial as early as Monday. Also known as Joseph Maldonado, the 'Tiger King' told News 9 his attorneys not only expect...
LAW
davisvanguard.org

Judge Tells ‘Frustrated’ Man to Go Request Jury Trial ‘If You Believe You Are Not Guilty’

RIVERSIDE, CA- During a motion hearing here in Riverside County Superior Court this week, Judge Mac Fisher gave Jay Douglas Rupert some valuable advice. “I would encourage you to go to trial. If you believe that you are not guilty, the one way to get your freedom is to prove that to a jury,” said Judge Fisher, when Rupert expressed his frustrations over this case.
RIVERSIDE, CA
abcnews4.com

Judge hears motion related to Murdaugh's civil cases

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Judge Bentley Price was set to hear a variety of motions from attorneys on Monday related to Alex Murdaugh’s ongoing civil cases. The following had originally been on the day's docket:. Alex Murdaugh's request for dismissal and relief in the Satterfield case. Bank...
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs2iowa.com

Judge denies request for new counsel in Henry Dinkins murder case

DAVENPORT, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — A Scott County judge says Henry Dinkins and his defense attorney will have to keep working together, after Dinkins requested a new attorney in a handwritten letter. Following a hearing Thursday, Judge Henry Latham II denied the request for now, but directed...
DAVENPORT, IA
whopam.com

Murder suspect’s request for different judge denied

The man charged with murder for a fatal shooting in December on Clearman Court in Hopkinsville had a request for a new judge in his case denied Wednesday morning in Christian Circuit Court. Hopkinsville police allege that on December 8, 49-year old Bobby Spikes of Hopkinsville and his girlfriend called...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Axios

Ahmaud Arbery's murderers headed to trial again

The three white men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man shot while jogging down a coastal Georgia street, are going to trial again. What’s happening: Father and son Gregory and Travis McMichael and their former neighbor, William Roddie Bryan, were found guilty of Arbery’s murder in state court in November and sentenced to life in prison.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC News

ABC News

544K+
Followers
135K+
Post
287M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy