POTUS

Biden warns Putin on 'decisive' action if Russia 'further' invades Ukraine -White House

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PtBPj_0eCkqwON00

WASHINGTON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden warned his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that the United States and its allies would "respond decisively" if Russia "further" invaded Ukraine, the White House said on Saturday.

The leaders spoke on a secure call for about an hour on Saturday morning regarding the troop buildup around Ukraine, a White House official said on Saturday.

"President Biden reiterated that a further Russian invasion of Ukraine would produce widespread human suffering and diminish Russia's standing," the White House said.

A U.S. official said the call produced no fundamental change and it was unclear if Russia would pursue diplomacy or military action.

While the United States was prepared to engage in diplomacy, Washington remained "equally prepared for other scenarios," the White House added.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Mike Stone in Washington; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Daniel Wallis and Diane Craft

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

NBC News

Why does Russia want to invade Ukraine now?

NBC News’ Jose-Diaz Balart breaks down the meaning of the potential Russian invasion and why President Vladimir Putin has chosen now to invade Ukraine. Experts say this war could be the biggest conflict in Europe since WWII.Feb. 12, 2022.
CBS News

Biden speaks to Putin, Zelenskyy as officials warn a Russian invasion of Ukraine could begin anytime

President Biden spoke by phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and agreed to keep pursuing "both diplomacy and deterrence" in response to Russia's military buildup along Ukraine's border. This comes after Biden's call with Vladimir Putin failed to yield a breakthrough as U.S. officials warn a Russian invasion could begin at any moment. Weijia Jiang has the latest.
wmar2news

Russia's top diplomat urges Putin to keep discussions open with West as Ukraine tensions mount

MOSCOW — Russia's top diplomat has advised President Vladimir Putin to continue talks with the West on Russian security demands amid tensions over Ukraine. Speaking at the start of a meeting with Putin, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov suggested Russia should continue a dialogue with the U.S. and its allies even though they have rejected Moscow's main security demands.
Fox News

Ukrainian official warns Russia has 48 hours to explain military activities on border

Ukraine took steps Friday to demand answers from Russia within the next 48 hours following months of persistent and uncertain military aggression along their shared border. Russia continues to deny any intent to invade the former Soviet nation despite its troop buildup of not only an estimated 100,000 troops in Russia, but the deployment of another 30,000 Russian troops to neighboring Belarus.
Telegraph

What a Russian invasion of Ukraine could look like

Tensions are running high over Ukraine, with Russia massing tens of thousands of troops along the borders and Western leaders rushing to avert a potential invasion. But what would such an invasion look like if diplomatic efforts fail?. Russia has surrounded Ukraine on three sides - in Crimea to the...
Vox

Enough with the Ukraine war predictions

The war between Russia and Ukraine was supposed to start today, or maybe it was yesterday. Actually, the Ukrainian leader says Wednesday. Monday afternoon, American news outlets startled markets when they reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video, “We are told that February 16 will be the day of the attack.” His spokesperson later clarified that he had been merely referencing other public media reports, and many journalists noted that Zelensky, a former comedian, was being sarcastic.
The Week

Russia 'will not capture' any of Ukraine's cities, Ukrainian defense minister says

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said Saturday he believes the country's military is capable of fending off a Russian invasion, CNN reported. "Everyone who has looked into the eyes of our soldiers at least once is sure that there will be no repeat of 2014. The aggressor will not capture either Kyiv, Odessa, Kharkiv, or any other city," Reznikov said in a statement, adding that the "armed forces of Ukraine are absolutely ready to fight back and will not give up Ukrainian lands."
CBS News

Russian units near Ukraine moved into "attack positions," official says

Russia has moved some long-range artillery and rocket launchers into firing position, threatening Ukraine, according to a U.S. official. Some Russian units have left their assembly areas — the bumper-to-bumper formations seen in satellite photos — and are beginning to move into "attack positions," according to the official. This movement marks a change since Sunday, when some of the units had left the assembly areas but had not yet taken what could be viewed as attack positions.
