France v Ireland: Six Nations 2022 – live!

6.00pm GMT

TRY! France 27 - 21 Ireland (Cyrille Baille)

53 mins . The Irish pack do a good job of holding the France scrum stationary and Les Bleus go left through Ntamack and Moefana to Penaud but the Irish defence scramble. I France are back on the ball in the 22 via a huge counter-ruck and an Atonio carry that his front row pal Baille finishes a strong carry of his own.

Jaminet finally misses a kick.

5.55pm GMT

TRY! France 22 - 19 Ireland (Jamison Gibson-Park)

50 mins. Dan Sheehan steps enough in the carry that just gets himover the gainline in the 22, that’s enough to get France scrambling and Gibson-Park dummies and steps around Willemse to score next to the right post.

Carbery adds two and it’s a one point game. Well I never!

Jamison Gibson-Park scores their third try. Photograph: Benoît Tessier/Reuters

5.53pm GMT

47 mins. Suddenly Ireland spring to life with Keenan rushing forty metres with the ball. As the ball is recycled the French defence is finally disjointed and they are offside. Again the penalty is kickable, but it’s rejected as Ireland go for the lineout.

5.50pm GMT

TRY! France 22 - 14 Ireland (Josh Van der Flier)

45 mins. OK, so they nearly scored first! Carbery goes to the corner on a kickable penalty, his forwards catch and drive before the Leinster flanker drives over to score.

Joey Carbery hits a wonderful conversion from out wide.

Josh van der Flier scores their second try. Photograph: Benoît Tessier/Reuters

Ireland fans cheer. Photograph: Adam Davy/PA

5.48pm GMT

PENALTY! France 22 - 7 Ireland (Melvin Jaminet)

43 mins. Andrew Conway does his side no favours after they work some ohases around halfway. The Munster winger is offside in front of the kicker after France contained every bit of running attack Ireland attempted.

Jaminet calls for the tee and hammers it through from nearly 50 metres on the angle.

Ireland had to score first this hald and they haven’t

5.44pm GMT

SECOND HALF!

40 mins. Joey Carbery kicks us back underway. Cros claims it and Dupont clears with the boot

5.35pm GMT

Half-time musings.

Let’s be honest, Ireland are clinging on. Their only score has come through a freak restart play and each time they try to build something they are being bludgeoned into submission. Added to this, the France scrum walked them ten metres back for the penalty on the stroke of half-time.

Farrell’s men are second best everywhere and twelve points behind away from home. The key to clawing their way back into this game is holding the ball longer and hoping France infringe, but the problem with this plan lies in what I said above regarding French bludgeoning.

This France team are petrifying.

5.29pm GMT

HALF TIME! France 19 - 7 Ireland

PEEEP! That’s the end of an absorbing first half.

5.29pm GMT

PENALTY! France 19 - 7 Ireland (Melvin Jamiet)

39 mins. The fullback adds three more.

5.28pm GMT

37 mins . France hold then malevolently creep forward a scrum in the middle of the Ireland half. The ref is playing advantage for the Ireland front row standing up and as the next phase of France attack halts, play will come all the way back for another Jaminet penalty kick.

5.25pm GMT

PENALTY! France 16 - 7 Ireland (Melvin Jaminet)

35 mins. Dupont flings a long pass to Penaud who cuts inside on the angle and backhand offloads to Moefana. The centre drives in the 22 and on the next phase Ireland are scrambling and give away a penalty that Jaminet wastes no time in converting to points.

5.22pm GMT

33 mins . After Ntamack puts the ball into the corner, France let Ireland off the hook by closing the gap at the lineout which allows Carbery to clear upfield.

5.20pm GMT

30 mins. Aki slams into Ntamack at full tilt, bouncing the French 10 off before Fickou stops him. On the next phase Willemse times his strike for the ball perfectly at the breakdown and wins a penalty, this allows Woki to fly high in the subsequent lineout to put his side on the ball in the Ireland half.

5.18pm GMT

28 mins. France seize on a lost Ireland lineout but Cyrille Baille knocks on around the Ireland 22. Ireland clear away and another French handling error gives the men in green a scrum on the France 10m line.

5.15pm GMT

25 mins . Ronan Kelleher is injured and Dan Sheehan replaces him

5.13pm GMT

23 mins . Furlong pops up in the 12 channel as the pivot for the Carbery runaround loop and it nearly gets Ireland away down the left but Kelleher’s final pass was just behind Hansen, forcing him to check his run.

As possession is given away, Ntamack’s kick leaves Keenan with no choice but to take a tackle into touch.

The French line-speed and ferocious tackling is incredible. Surely they can’t do this all game? Ireland need to ride this period out without conceding any more points.

5.08pm GMT

20 mins. Penalty infringements are traded in the middle third, the latest of which has Carbery putting the ball into touch for an Ireland lineout just outside the France 22. The ball is won by James Ryan but again there is imprecision in possession forced by France’s sheer physicality in the tackle.

5.03pm GMT

PENALTY! France 13 - 7 Ireland (Melvin Jaminet)

16 mins. Ireland win their own lineout, but France are through and harrassing the attempted maul and Ref Gardiner penalises the team in green.

Jaminet maintains his 100% record thus far.

5.01pm GMT

13 mins . Carbery looks confident with the touches he’s had so far, his latest is an angled driven kick into touch to make France play from their own 22. The home side tidy it up and clear after Kelleher is caught offside.

4.58pm GMT

11 mins. I’m disappointed to report that no-one has scored in the previous three minutes.

Ireland have a scrum on halfway.

4.57pm GMT

10 mins. Fickou is pinged for a deliberate knock-on as Ireland get the passes going around halfway. Ireland have a lineout in the France half that runs a little loose and Penaud clear the French lines.

4.55pm GMT

TRY! France 10 - 7 Ireland (Mack Hansen)

8 mins. Direct form the Carbery kick-off, Hansen races from deep and takes the ball above his head a full tilt and simply runs in to score!

Carbery adds the two and we have one ridiculous game on here.

Hansen runs to score a try. Photograph: Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images

Hansen celebrates scoring with Porter, Kelleher, Conan, van der Flier, Doris and teammates. Photograph: Benoît Tessier/Reuters

4.53pm GMT

PENALTY! France 10 - 0 Ireland (Melvin Jaminet)

6 mins . It’s Ireland’s turn to go immediately onto the attack from a restart as Aki drives into the 22, but it breaks down as the ball doesn’t stick in Doris’s hands after a high pass from Gibson-Park. Villiere hoofs it downfield, and the France chase does enough at the breakdown to win a penalty that Jaminet slots.

4.49pm GMT

TRY! France 7 - 0 Ireland (Antoine Dupont)

2 mins. Gibson-Park puts the ball out and France take a quick throw in. The ball is out to Moefana who steps and offloads before it’s recycled for a big Atonio carry into the 22. It’s worked right and Ntamack pops it inside to Dupont who runs in from twenty metres.

Jaminet converts.

Well, that’s how you start a game.

Dupont of France scores after 64 seconds. Photograph: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

4.46pm GMT

Kick Off!

1 min. Romain Ntamack takes the ball off a little remote controlled car, runs his fingers through his immaculate and voluminous hair, and kick is us into action.

4.41pm GMT

The teams are on the pitch and lining up for the anthems. Not long now...

4.20pm GMT

Pre match reading

Much will ride on Joey Carbery’s performance, have a read of what our Andy Bull has to say about it.

4.20pm GMT

Tell me everything, ask me anything, send the lyrics to My Ding-a-Ling* to me by email or on Twitter

*Don’t

4.20pm GMT

Teams

Speaking as I was of victories over New Zealand, today’s starting line-ups have France with fourteen of their side that beat the All Blacks, while Ireland have twelve.

For France, last week’s starting centre Jonathan Danty has been ruled out and so Yoram Moefana, who impressed off the bench versus Italy comes into the 12 shirt. Up front, back row François Cros starts in place of Dylan Cretin who drops to the bench.

Andy Farrell has lost his captain, Johnny Sexton, and is forced to start Joey Carbery and bring Jack Carty onto the bench where he is joined by the fit again Robbie Henshaw. In the absence of Sexton, captaincy novice James Ryan will take the role in perhaps the most high-profile situation imaginable. Not ideal.

France: Melvyn Jaminet; Damian Penaud, Gael Fickou, Yoram Moefana, Gabin Villière; Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont (captain); Cyril Baille, Julien Marchand, Uini Atonio, Cameron Woki, Paul Willemse, François Cros, Anthony Jelonch, Gregory Alldritt.

Replacements : Peato Mauvaka, Jean-Baptiste Gros, Demba Bamba, Romain Taofifénua, Thibaud Flament, Dylan Cretin, Maxime Lucu, Thomas Ramos.

Ireland: Hugo Keenan; Andrew Conway, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, Mack Hansen; Joey Carbery, Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Ronan Kelleher, Tadhg Furlong, Tadhg Beirne, James Ryan (captain) Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan.

Replacements : Dan Sheehan, Cian Healy, Finlay Bealham, Iain Henderson, Peter O’Mahony, Conor Murray, Jack Carty, Robbie Henshaw.

4.20pm GMT

Preamble

Welcome to not-quite-Paris in the not-quite-springtime for this monster of a tie in the 2022 Six Nations. France vs Ireland, once more with feeling.

Not so long ago these two sides were handily beating the All Blacks, and comfortable victories in round one of the tournament have shined up their credentials as pretty much joint-favourites for the title.

Ireland were irresistible last week as Andy Farrell’s brand of multi-phase, multi-pattern, fast and furious rugby dished out a whomping to Wales in Dublin. Even with the loss of Johnny Sexton more of the same will be expected here as Ireland seem to be a perfect blend of well-drilled with flexibility - a structure that should survive any personnel changes. Although, Sexton’s absence is definitely the change that will test that theory closest to its breaking point.

France were more circumspect in a rain-sodden victory over an improved Italy in this stadium. However, this performance of such physically dominant pragmatism should also be admired alongside their much-touted capacity for magic from the Dupont and Ntamack.

It’s impossible to call and I for one cannot wait to get going.