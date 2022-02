NORTH NEWTON, Kan. – A hectic competition season continued this weekend (Feb. 4-5) with the Concordia University Competitive Dance team testing itself against some of the top competition in the NAIA. While in action at the Bethel College Thresher Invite, the Bulldogs placed sixth out of 12 teams. Each of the 12 teams were given the opportunity to compete three separate times, including once on Friday and twice on Saturday. Place finishes were awarded based on each squad’s highest score on Saturday.

10 DAYS AGO