BULLDOGS DROP MATCH AGAINST TOP RANKED AUGUSTANA

Minot, ND – No. 6 Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs traveled to face off against the Minot State Beavers on Saturday evening. The Bulldogs struggled from the field once again as they lost 80-63. The Bulldogs struggled from the offensive end of the floor as they scored just one basket in the first 5 minutes of action. The Beavers managed to take advantage of the Bulldogs struggles as they jumped out to an early 9-3 lead at the first media timeout. Coming out of the media timeout, the Bulldogs offense slowly began to heat up as they were able to cut into the Beavers lead. AJoshua Brown three-pointer cut the Beavers lead down to 9 points as the Bulldogs trailed 23-14 with 8:25 remaining in the first half. The Beavers responded by going on a 7-0 run to take a 30-16 lead with 7:00 minutes remaining. From there, teams went on to trade baskets as the Bulldogs could not get anything going on the offensive end to cut into the Beavers deficit. A layup Drew Blair and Austin Andrews got the Bulldogs deficit down to 12 points as they trailed 34-22 with 1:36 remaining in the first half. Teams traded baskets down the stretch as the Beavers took a 38-25 halftime lead. The Bulldogs struggled from the field as they shot 10-30 (33.3%) from the field and 1-11 (9.1%) from three-point range. The Beavers shot 15-31 (48.4%) from the field and 5-10 (50%) from three-point range in the first half.

MINOT, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO