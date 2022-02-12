ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

BULLDOGS DROP MATCH AGAINST TOP RANKED AUGUSTANA

umdbulldogs.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs took on the top ranked Augustana Vikings today for their third conference match of the season. Head Coach Jessica Worden made some changes to the lineup for this match up and it was a hard battle for the team as they lost all three of their doubles...

umdbulldogs.com

Comments / 0

Related
umdbulldogs.com

FOLLOWING SPLIT, MEN'S HOCKEY MOVES TO NO. 7 IN USCHO POLL

Following their split at No. 3 ranked Denver, the University of Minnesota Duluth men's hockey team has dropped one spot to No. 7 in the latest USCHO.com National Poll. UMD entered last week as the No. 6 ranked team in the nation. The Bulldogs received a total of 730 rank...
DULUTH, MN
umdbulldogs.com

BULLDOGS LOSE FINAL HOME MATCH OF SEASON

The Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs faced off against the University of Sioux Falls Cougars today for their fourth conference match of the season and their final home match of the season. The Bulldogs dropped all of their doubles matches and won two of their six singles matches. Doubles. Head Coach Jessica...
SPORTS
pinalcentral.com

Rams 'proud' after season comes to end against top-ranked Firebirds

SCOTTSDALE — The Maricopa girls soccer team faced a bit of a buzzsaw in the first round of the 6A Conference state tournament on Saturday and mostly held its own against top-seeded Scottsdale Chaparral. But when you’re playing the best, a handful of mistakes can make the difference, so the Rams’ season came to an end with a 4-0 loss.
MARICOPA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Augustana Vikings#Nsic
midkansasonline.com

Baseball Bulldogs upset 2 ranked teams this weekend

STERLINGTON, La. – McPherson College’s baseball team is surely going to be noticed nationally after the performance it put on this weekend. The Bulldogs competed in the Cajun Collision, a tournament that featured some nationally ranked teams. They finished with a 3-1 record to move to 4-3 on the year, playing mostly nationally ranked teams.
MCPHERSON, KS
KREM2

Bulldogs back on top in AP poll

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga Bulldogs are back on top of the latest AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll. The Zags jumped past Auburn who lost last week. Gonzaga is now 21-2 on the season and has won its last 14 games, including a win over a ranked Saint Mary’s on Saturday. This is GU’s 25th straight 20-win season, which is the second-longest active streak in the nation.
COLLEGE SPORTS
iuhoosiers.com

Hoosiers Drop Match Against Middle Tennessee

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana men's tennis team lost 4-0 against Middle Tennessee State on Sunday at the IU Tennis Center. The Blue Raiders (9-3) won at No. 1 and No. 2 doubles to win the doubles point. Patrick Fletchall won his first set in singles, but could not...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
umdbulldogs.com

STEJSKAL LEADS NO. 6 BULLDOGS PAST NO. 3 DENVER

Playing in his first game since being diagnosed with Testicular Cancer earlier in the season, Zach Stejskal made 20 saves in relief on Saturday evening to help the No. 6 Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs to a 3-2 victory over the No. 3 Denver Pioneers. It's the first game action Stejskal had seen since Oct. 15 against the University of Michigan. The sophomore made numerous high-quality stops down the stretch to help the Bulldogs to their fifteenth win of the season.
DULUTH, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
dakotanewsnow.com

Augustana edges Parkside in Top 25 wrestling clash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -No. 10 Augustana wrestling bested No. 8 Parkside on Saturday in an afternoon matchup at the Elmen Center, 21-19. The Vikings stay at the top spot in the NSIC, moving to 8-0 in the conference and 8-3 overall. Parkside falls to 5-2 in the NSIC and 5-3 overall. The win is the sixth over a ranked opponent this season.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
umdbulldogs.com

NO. 6 BULLDOGS STRUGGLE FROM THE OFFENSIVE END AS THEY LOSE TO BEAVERS

Minot, ND – No. 6 Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs traveled to face off against the Minot State Beavers on Saturday evening. The Bulldogs struggled from the field once again as they lost 80-63. The Bulldogs struggled from the offensive end of the floor as they scored just one basket in the first 5 minutes of action. The Beavers managed to take advantage of the Bulldogs struggles as they jumped out to an early 9-3 lead at the first media timeout. Coming out of the media timeout, the Bulldogs offense slowly began to heat up as they were able to cut into the Beavers lead. AJoshua Brown three-pointer cut the Beavers lead down to 9 points as the Bulldogs trailed 23-14 with 8:25 remaining in the first half. The Beavers responded by going on a 7-0 run to take a 30-16 lead with 7:00 minutes remaining. From there, teams went on to trade baskets as the Bulldogs could not get anything going on the offensive end to cut into the Beavers deficit. A layup Drew Blair and Austin Andrews got the Bulldogs deficit down to 12 points as they trailed 34-22 with 1:36 remaining in the first half. Teams traded baskets down the stretch as the Beavers took a 38-25 halftime lead. The Bulldogs struggled from the field as they shot 10-30 (33.3%) from the field and 1-11 (9.1%) from three-point range. The Beavers shot 15-31 (48.4%) from the field and 5-10 (50%) from three-point range in the first half.
MINOT, ND
umdbulldogs.com

ANOTHER MIDWEEK MATINEE AWAITS NO. 5 BULLDOGS IN ST. CLOUD TUESDAY

The University of Minnesota Duluth women's hockey team returns to St. Cloud, Minn. Tuesday to finish up its rescheduled road series with St. Cloud State University. The game is the first of three the Bulldogs and Huskies will hit the ice togehter for, starting with 3:01 p.m. Tuesday at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center and then moving to AMSOIL Arena for a Friday-Saturday series.
DULUTH, MN
mvprogress.com

Lady Bulldogs headed to State in top seed

After breezing past Western and Mojave last week to cap a perfect 15-0 regular season, the Virgin Valley High School Flag Football team can now set its sights on the grand prize: a state championship. The Lady Bulldogs, who are the No. 1 ranked team in the nation according to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
wtxl.com

Thomas University Flag Football wins inaugural game against top-ranked team

THOMASVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — In their inaugural game as an officially sanctioned NAIA program, the Thomas University Flag Football team knocked off Sun-Conference foe and top-ranked Keiser University earlier Saturday afternoon. The win marked the first in program history. Which also serves as a wake-up call to flag football...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy