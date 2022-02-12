$50k reward for missing Daniel DeShawn Brown, family passes out flyers in continued search

It's been over two weeks since Alma Brown has heard from her missing 35-year-old son. Now, the family is offering a $50,000 reward for detailed information leading to the whereabouts and safe return of Daniel DeShawn Brown.

Daniel Brown was last seen Jan. 25, 2022 near the 5000 block of Washington Avenue.

Daniel Brown's friends told ABC13 they believe he was caught in a scam, or possibly conned out of money to a person who claimed needed his help funding their new business.

The family is certain someone out there knows what happened.

Saturday morning, the family is gathering to pass out fliers in hope for more information.

"We're all his friends. You know my family. We're all kind of pulling together to draw strength from each other. I think that I comfort more people than they comfort me at this point. But if I'm weak, if I lose strength, then I can't find my child. And that's what's important to me, that I find my son." Alma Brown says she's not giving up hope. "I'm very optimistic that he's still here. I've given DNA samples for people that are deceased. I've viewed bodies. And they're not my son. I just want my son. I just want my son."

His family says they're sure he wouldn't disappear unannounced, especially being a father of three

Daniel Brown was last seen wearing a green track suit. Police described him as a Black man with brown eyes and black hair weighing in at about 220 pounds and stands at 5 feet 10 inches tall. He has tattoos, but police did not provide details on what they were or where they were located on his body.

If you know any information regarding Brown's whereabouts, you are urged to contact HPD's Missing Persons Division at 832-394-1840.