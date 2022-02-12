Slight increase in number of county COVID cases

Douglas County added another COVID-19 death over the weekend. The death, a man between 65 and 74 years old, was reported by Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health Monday. It’s the county’s first COVID-19 death added to the toll since Feb. 4. That total is now 130 since March 2020.
Wichita hospitals continue to see a decline in patients with COVID-19, but they remain in a critical status this week. The hospitals reported 137 patients this week, down from 218 a week ago. There were 45 patients in the intensive care unit, compared to 54 last week. Sedgwick County reported...
Following is the Saline County COVID-19 update for Friday. Beginning the week of February 21, the Saline County Health Department will reduce the frequency of our COVID by The Numbers report to once per week. COVID-19 was first reported in our county almost two years ago. Since the pandemic began...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Several cities across the United States are dropping their COVID-19 mandates. In Springfield, new cases of the virus have fallen more than 50% since the week of January 30-February 5, 2022. Health and hospital officials said it’s an encouraging turn-around compared to the previous week. Despite what could come next, there are […]
SAGINAW, MI — Medial investigators have concluded a Saginaw County teen did not die from complications from a COVID-19 vaccine he received days before his death. Jacob M. Clynick died in his sleep in his Zilwaukee home on June 16. Three days prior, Clynick had received his second Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination shot.
Test positivity rate remains high at community sites. San Luis Obispo, CA — The increase in COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County appears to be slowing slightly over the last week, and pressure on the local health care system appears to be easing slightly. Thirty-six residents are currently hospitalized for severe COVID-19, down from 44 on Tuesday.
The incidence of new cases of COVID-19 slowed slightly across Northeast Tennessee during the final full week of January, the first relief since mid-December. There were just over 9,900 new cases diagnosed across 10 Northeast Tennessee counties, compared to over 10,400 the week prior, a 4.8% decline. That follows on the heels of a nearly 8% increase the week before, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
Another death from COVID-19 was reported in Tuolumne County on Wednesday as hospitalizations continued to climb. The person who died was identified by the county Public Health Department as a woman in her 80s, though no other information about her was provided. She was the county’s 163th confirmed death from the coronavirus since the pandemic began.
LAUGHLIN — The Southern Nevada Health District reported a slight surge in COVID-19 cases in Laughlin over the last two weeks. According to data provided Monday by the Clark County health agency, there were 93 confirmed cases in Laughlin over the previous seven days. There have been 1,268 positive cases in the township since the start of the pandemic, representing about 12% of Laughlin's population.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County’s seven-day moving COVID average dipped slightly Tuesday, and the number of new cases also is down. While the number is not large, it is significant possibly signalling a trend reflecting what has begun to happen in the rest of the state. According...
Johnson County school districts are beginning to see an ebb in their number of recorded COVID-19 cases, though more recent reporting has also been impacted by the suspension of contact tracing efforts by the county and state. After local districts returned to class in early January, several high schools across...
Boston College reported 351 undergraduate cases of COVID-19 out of 7,078 tests conducted last week—a positivity rate of five percent—according to the BC Forward website. The University’s undergraduate positivity rate dropped 0.5 percent from the previous week, which saw a record-breaking 394 undergraduates test positive for COVID-19.
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wesley Medical Center announced it will enter a new contract with a private company, American Medical Response (AMR), on March 1 for all inter-facility transfers. Sedgwick County Commission Chairman David Dennis is disappointed in the change. “I wish that they would have come and talked to the commissioners so that we […]
United States is one of the countries with the highest Covid-19 vaccination rates globally. According to the most recent data provided by CDC, 251.9 million people had received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, including about 213.7 million people who had been fully vaccinated by the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine or the two-dose series made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.
Lee Health reports that there are 149 COVID patients isolated in hospitals Tuesday morning. 4 of the patients are receiving treatment at Golisano Children’s hospital. The staffed operational bed capacity was at 94%.
McPherson USD 418 students now have the option of wearing a mask in school after action taken Monday night by the USD 418 school board. The vote was 7-0. The change goes into effect immediately. Students can still wear a mask in school if they so desire.
Among older Americans, around 12% of men and 15% of women rely on their monthly Social Security check for nearly all of their income. For many households, the benefit isn't enough to cover their bills. Fortunately, there are thousands of public and private programs available to help eligible low-income older...
The illicit use of amphetamines, the stimulants commonly known as 'speed', is linked to a 5-fold heightened risk of psychosis, finds a 10 year study published online in the journal Evidence-Based Mental Health. This increased risk was seen across all age groups, but was especially noticeable among women and those...
Comments / 1