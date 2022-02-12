Slight increase in number of county COVID cases

The incidence of new cases of COVID-19 slowed slightly across Northeast Tennessee during the final full week of January, the first relief since mid-December. There were just over 9,900 new cases diagnosed across 10 Northeast Tennessee counties, compared to over 10,400 the week prior, a 4.8% decline. That follows on the heels of a nearly 8% increase the week before, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

