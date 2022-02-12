ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

VIP AUDIO 2/11 – Radican Worldwide with Sean & Rich: AEW Dynamite in depth on Jay White and Keith Lee’s AEW debut, Hangman Page’s character, Page vs. Archer, Beyond Wrestling Day 91 review (67 min.)

Pro Wrestling Torch
 3 days ago

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by PWTorch columnist Rich Fann for another blockbuster edition of Radican Worldwide. They begin the show with an in-depth look at AEW Dynamite focusing first on Jay White and his walk through the...

www.pwtorch.com

wrestlinginc.com

Cody Rhodes Confirms His AEW Departure, Tony Khan Issues A Statement

Today Cody Rhodes has announced that he and Brandi Rhodes are officially leaving AEW. The former three-time TNT Champion has been working as a free agent since the start of the year. However, the two parties have not been able to come to terms on a new contract. Because of that, his time with the company has come to an end.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former Champion Says He Was So Happy When WWE Released Him

The last few years have been pretty crazy for the world of professional wrestling as WWE has released many Superstars and some of them have since gone on to join All Elite Wrestling. Former WWE United States Champion Miro was released from WWE in April of 2020, but he has...
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

Lita set to appear on Elimination Chamber go-home episode of Raw

Lita will appear on this week's episode of Monday Night Raw ahead of the Elimination Chamber event in Saudi Arabia. WWE announced the news on Saturday, but did not indicate what Lita would be doing on the show. Lita...
WWE
Financial World

Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey: what a mistake in Smackdown!

WWE will change the segment of the contract signing, and subsequent brawl between Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey, recorded last Friday. This is a segment that will air next Friday night at SmackDown, but which, like the rest of the episode, has actually already happened. WWE actually had to record...
WWE
Person
Adam Cole
Person
Jay White
wrestlingrumors.net

Switch: AEW Star Undergoing Gimmick Change

She is moving on. There are all kinds of ways to present a wrestler to the audience and some of them can be a little bit over the top. Wrestlers have to find the right balance between absurd and believable to make things work, which can be rather tricky. Sometimes adjustments need to be made to find the right balance, which seems to be the case again with a current star.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

SPOILER: Championship changes hands at NWA Powerrr Trip event

Matt Cardona is the new NWA World Heavyweight Champion. Cardona defeated Trevor Murdoch at the NWA Powerrr Trip event on Saturday night to win the title. Cardona took to Twitter after the win and said, "I am the NWA World's...
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

NWA World Championship match announced for Crockett Cup

Matt Cardona will defend his newly won NWA World Heavyweight Championship against Nick Aldis at the Crockett Cup. Cardona won the title at NWA Powerrr Trip and then was confronted by Aldis, who had a contractual rematch coming his way after losing the title to Trevor Murdoch.
COMBAT SPORTS
Pro Wrestling Torch

FREE PODCAST 2/13 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (2-13-2017) Keller and callers react to big episode including KO & Jericho Friendship Festival, Bayley vs. Charlotte, Samoa Joe, more (109 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show, we jump back five years to the Feb. 13, 2017 episode of the WWE Raw post-show. PWTorch editor Wade Keller talks about Monday Night Raw with callers including the big Friendship Festival angle, Bayley challenging Charlotte for the Women's Title, Samoa Joe's great sit down promo, Sami Zayn's upset win and post-match promo, plus some talk about Elimination Chamber and WWE's growing problem with accurate spoilers before every match, and big angle and line-up development for big shows and even surprise appearances.
WWE
#Aew Dynamite#Combat#Radican Worldwide#Sean Rich#Pwtorch#Bullet Club#Iwtv#Beyond Wrestling
bjpenndotcom

Brock Lesnar compares working for Dana White and Vince McMahon, says he “should have got paid more” in UFC

Brock Lesnar believes he was underpaid in the UFC. Lesnar, the former UFC heavyweight champion, is a massive star in WWE but is often talked about returning to the Octagon. When he made his latest return at UFC 200 against Mark Hunt, it was a massive fight and it was reported that Brock Lesnar took home $2.5 million for the scrap. Even with that, Lesnar thinks he was underpaid in the promotion.
UFC
Pro Wrestling Torch

AEW announces start date for the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament

AEW's first Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments will begin on May 11. The company announced on Monday that they would return to the UBS Arena on Long Island for AEW Dynamite. On that the show, opening round matches for both the men's and women's tournament will kickoff.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

2/14 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS: Keller’s report on RK-Bro Broga Party, Brock and Lita appear, Styles challenges Damian Priest for U.S. Title

AIRED ON SYFY (not on USA Network due to Olympic coverage) Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton, Corey Graves. [HOUR ONE]. -The WWE "Then, Now, Forever… Together" opening aired, this time with a narrator saying the words out loud, which was...
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

WRESTLING MERCHANDISE 101: New Dark Order figures arrive, AEW World Championship belt now available, more

A set that I've really been looking forward to arrived last week: Series 3 of the AEW Unmatched Collection. This series features five members of the popular AEW faction The Dark Order: Anna Jay, Stu Grayson, Evil Uno, John Silver, and the late Brodie Lee. I really like that Jazwares made a series that consisted of an entire faction. They really hit it out of the park with this set. Here's the rundown:
WRESTLING
Pro Wrestling Torch

WWE reportedly looking at a match for Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38

WWE is reportedly discussing luring Stone Cold Steve Austin out of retirement for a match at WrestleMania 38. Fightful Select is reporting that WWE has made a significant overture at Austin for a WrestleMania match this year. The report doesn't...
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

Former AEW World Champion teases return to WWE

A Chris Jericho return to the WWE isn't out of the question. Jericho took to Twitter and teased a potential return to the company when commenting on the famed Festival of Friendship segment with Kevin Owens. Owens turned Jericho, which led to a showdown for the WWE United States Championship at WrestleMania 33. Jericho addressed the angle and said Owens may see him again soon. "I haven't forgotten Owens…you never know when you'll see me again."
WWE
aiptcomics

Brandi and Cody Rhodes leave AEW

Cody Rhodes and his wife Brandi have left AEW, the company they helped found in 2019. AEW announced the news via their Twitter account. Listen to the latest episode of our weekly wrestling podcast, PTW!. “Cody and Brandi Rhodes were integral to the launch of All Elite Wrestling,” AEW President...
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

Eddie Kingston reportedly nearing return to AEW

Eddie Kingston's AEW return is imminent. According to the Wrestling Observer, Kingston is expected back with the company next week. The report indicates that the story between him, Santana & Ortiz, and Chris Jericho still has layers to it and Kingston will be a part of that storyline when he gets back to TV.
WWE
Wrestling World

Latest news on MVP's future

In the history of WWE, there are dozens and dozens of great managers who have helped the most disparate athletes to become great legends, such as the late Bobby Heenan and Paul Bearer, Paul Heyman, Ted DiBiase, Sensational Sherri and many other well-known names of the WWE panorama and beyond.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Final Elimination Chamber Entrant Revealed With Surprise Return

She’s in. We are less than a week away from WWE’s latest Elimination Chamber event and that means the show will be built around the show’s namesake matches. This year will feature both a men’s and women’s match, with the latter being for a shot at the Raw Women’s Title at WrestleMania 38. That means the bigger names are going to be involved and now we know the match’s final entrant.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

New WWE 24/7 Champion Crowned On RAW

Reggie is your new WWE 24/7 Champion once again. Tonight’s RAW saw the “friend zone” storyline between Reggie and former champion Dana Brooke continue, and end with Reggie pinning her for the title. RAW featured a segment where R-Truth, Tamina Snuka and Akira Tozawa were stalking Reggie and Brooke while they were at a restaurant for a Valentine’s Day dinner.
WWE

