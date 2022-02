TAMPA, Fla. – The No. 12 Texas A&M men’s tennis team claimed four of six singles matches to defeat South Florida 4-3 Saturday afternoon at the USF Varsity Tennis Courts. The Aggies (5-0) improved to 3-0 all-time against the Bulls (2-4). Facing a deficit for the first time this season, the Maroon & White battled to singles wins from Noah Schachter, Raphael Perot, Guido Marson and Giulio Perego to topple USF. Perego was the first point on the board for A&M as he bested Alvin Tudorica in straight sets on court six. Moments later, No. 105 Marson staked the Aggies to their first lead of the day at 2-0 after dispatching of Bruno Oliveira 6-2, 6-1 on court five.

