KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — No. 19 Tennessee pulled away from Vanderbilt down the stretch and hung on for a 73-64 win at Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday. The Commodores had made it a two-point game with a little more than five minutes to go, but Tennessee scored eight straight to go up 69-59 with just three minutes to play. Vandy (13-11, 5-7 SEC) couldn’t find another comeback left in the tank.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO