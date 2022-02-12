'No Injuries' Reported as Officials Investigate Lothian Mansion Fire

.

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department have reported no injuries as officials launch an investigation into the recent fire inside a Lothian home.

On February 12, 2022, at approximately 5:20 a.m., units were dispatched to a residence on Mullen Lane for a dwelling fire. Upon arrival, crews found a basement fire in the 7,000 square foot home. The occupants were reportedly alerted by working smoke alarms and evacuated safely.

Preliminary details pertaining to cause and estimate damages were not immediately available.