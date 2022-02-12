ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Afghans protest US order to give $3.5B to 9/11 victims

By KATHY GANNON Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w58ZY_0eCdPggt00

Demonstrators in Afghanistan’s capital on Saturday condemned President Joe Biden’s order freeing up $3.5 billion in Afghan assets held in the U.S. for families of America’s 9/11 victims — saying the money belongs to Afghans.

Protesters who gathered outside Kabul's grand Eid Gah mosque asked America for financial compensation for the tens of thousands of Afghans killed during the last 20 years of war in Afghanistan.

Biden's order, signed Friday, allocates another $3.5 billion in Afghan assets for humanitarian aid to a trust fund to be managed by the U.N. to provide aid to Afghans. The country's economy is teetering on the brink of collapse after international money stopped coming into Afghanistan with the arrival in mid-August of the Taliban.

Afghanistan's Central Bank called on Biden to reverse his order and release the funds to it, saying in a statement Saturday that they belonged to the people of Afghanistan and not a government, party or group.

Torek Farhadi, a financial adviser to Afghanistan's former U.S.-backed government, questioned the U.N. managing Afghan Central Bank reserves. He said those funds are not meant for humanitarian aid but “to back up the country's currency, help in monetary policy and manage the country's balance of payment."

He also questioned the legality of Biden's order.

“These reserves belong to the people of Afghanistan, not the Taliban ... Biden’s decision is one-sided and does not match with international law,” said Farhadi. “No other country on Earth makes such confiscation decisions about another country’s reserves.”

White House officials said there is no simple way to make all the frozen assets available quickly to the Afghan people.

Sept. 11 victims and their families have legal claims against the Taliban and the $7 billion in the U.S. banking system. Courts would have to sign off before the release of humanitarian assistance money and decide whether to tap the frozen funds for paying out those claims.

In all, Afghanistan has about $9 billion in assets overseas, including the $7 billion in the United States. The rest is mostly in Germany, the United Arab Emirates and Switzerland.

“What about our Afghan people who gave many sacrifices and thousands of losses of lives?” asked the demonstration's organizer, Abdul Rahman, a civil society activist.

Rahman said he planned to organize more demonstrations across the capital to protest Biden's order. "This money belongs to the people of Afghanistan, not to the United States. This is the right of Afghans,” he said.

Misspelled placards in English accused the United States of being cruel and of stealing the money of Afghans.

Taliban political spokesman Mohammad Naeem accused the Biden administration in a tweet late Friday of showing “the lowest level of humanity ... of a country and a nation.”

Biden's Friday order generated a social media storm with Twitter saying #USA—stole—money—from—afghan was trending among Afghans. Tweets repeatedly pointed out that the 9/11 hijackers were Saudi nationals, not Afghans.

Obaidullah Baheer, a lecturer at the American University in Afghanistan and a social activist, tweeted: “Let’s remind the world that #AfghansDidntCommit911 and that #BidenStealingAfgMoney!”

Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden was brought to Afghanistan by Afghan warlords after being expelled from Sudan in 1996. Those same warlords would later ally with the U.S.-led coalition to oust the Taliban in 2001. However, it was Taliban leader Mullah Mohammad Omar who refused to hand over bin Laden to the U.S. after the devastating 9/11 attacks that killed thousands.

Still, some analysts took to Twitter to question Biden's order.

Michael Kugelman, deputy director of the Asia Program at the U.S.-based Wilson Center, called Biden's order to divert $3.5 billion away from Afghanistan “heartless."

“It’s great that $3.5B in new humanitarian aid for Afghanistan has been freed up. But to take another $3.5B that belongs to the Afghan people, and divert it elsewhere--that is misguided and quite frankly heartless,” he tweeted.

Kugelman also said the opposition to Biden's order crossed Afghanistan's wide political divide.

“I can’t remember the last time so many people of such vastly different worldviews were so united over a US policy decision on Afghanistan,” he tweeted.

Comments / 142

Gary Pavone
1d ago

This whole situation makes me sick and wonder why these people were elected to run our country and spend our tax money ... how about helping our country 1st .

Reply(3)
37
What, Me Worry?
2d ago

Go ahead Brandon give them the Tax payers money flown in by military jets in the middle of the night like you and Obammy did for Iran!

Reply(1)
52
Let's Go... FJB
1d ago

if Brandon gives them money, every US citizen should stop paying taxes now, honestly they should anyways after the Trans studies in Pakistan, crack pipes in the US, these politicians need to be cut off from their spending sprees.

Reply(3)
30
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humanitarian Aid#Afghans#9 11#Taliban#Protest#U N#Afghan Central Bank#White House#Payi
The Independent

Biden deploys extra 3,000 troops as White House warns it won’t rescue civilians in Ukraine if Russia invades

President Joe Biden on Friday directed the Defense Department to deploy 3,000 additional US troops to bolster the Nato presence in Eastern Europe as Russian forces continue massing for what US officials say could be an imminent invasion of Ukraine. Those US forces will join 3,000 soldiers who are currently deploying to Romania and Poland, and those 6,000 could soon be supplemented by 8,500 more US troops who have received orders to be on standby to join the counterforce Nato is assembling to protect the alliance’s easternmost members in the event of a Russian incursion into Ukraine. Russia...
MILITARY
The Independent

Biden administration responsible for chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, Pentagon report reveals

An after-action report of the final withdrawal of US forces and civilians from Kabul faulted the Biden administration for the chaos that unfolded in the final days of the occupation of Afghanistan.In the declassified report, published by The Washington Post on Saturday evening, officials at the Pentagon said specific decisions – or lack thereof – contributed to the problems faced by US forces, who were tasked with securing and holding Hamid Karzai international airport as greater Kabul fell to the Taliban.At particular fault for delays in the evacuation process was the number of US State Department officials still in...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Protests
Daily Mail

Obama administration terrorism expert and CNN analyst furiously backtracks after calling for Freedom Convoy trucker's tires to be slashed and their vehicles to be seized: Accused of promoting 'vigilantism'

A former official with the Obama administration has hastily walked back her comments made on Thursday when she called for Canadian truckers participating in the protests against the Liberal government's coronavirus policies to have their tires slashed. Juliette Kayyem, 52, was the assistant secretary of homeland security for intergovernmental affairs...
ADVOCACY
MilitaryTimes

Florida National Guard troops ordered out of Ukraine by SECDEF

The 160 soldiers of the Florida National Guard deployed to Ukraine since November have been ordered by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to leave Ukraine amid increasing concern of a Russian attack, according to Pentagon spokesman John Kirby. The soldiers, assigned to the 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, have been ordered...
MILITARY
The Guardian

The Guardian view on a Kabul heist: snatching money from the starving

The average Afghan was not even alive when planes were flown into the twin towers on 11 September 2001. This is only one of the reasons why handing money from the Afghan central bank to the families of 9/11 victims would be unconscionable. Parents are already selling their organs to feed their children, 98% of the population is short of food, and unless cash starts flowing again things are about to get much, much worse.
PUBLIC SAFETY
mediaite.com

‘I Am Rejecting Them’: Biden Tells Lester Holt Army Report’s Conclusions on Afghanistan Are Wrong

President Joe Biden told NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt that he rejects the conclusions in a new U.S. army report on the withdrawal from Afghanistan. Biden sat for an exclusive interview with Holt on Thursday, which will air on Super Bowl Sunday. About 8 minutes of the 22 were released ahead of time, covering a range of topics that included an exchange on the recent U.S. Army report on the withdrawal from Afghanistan.
MILITARY
ABC News

ABC News

543K+
Followers
135K+
Post
287M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy