Preventing digital eyestrain

With declining temperatures and winter coming, it’s a good time to talk about fall prevention, especially when walking outdoors in winter conditions. According to the National Institutes of Health, almost 1.6 million older adults visit emergency rooms across the United States for fall-related injuries. The risk of falling increases with age, and with winter conditions. A fall can lead to injury, functional disability and even death in older adults; complications such as hip fracture, head injury or brain bleeding are of major concerns. These events lead to emergency room visits, surgery, prolonged rehabilitation and could even result in permanent disability. Prevention is the key. and there are actions we can take to reduce the risk of falling ourselves and older family members or loved ones while out and about this winter.
Comments / 0