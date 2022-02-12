Preventing digital eyestrain

When we hear a child has been burned, we commonly think of fire as the culprit right? Fire is just one-way kids can get burned and it is extremely important to know what causes burns, take precautions, and supervise and educate children to avoid burns. Scald burns from hot water and other liquids are the most common burns seen in early childhood. According to Safe Kids Worldwide, fire/burn related injuries are among the leading ten causes of unintentional injury in children ages 0 to 5, with children 2 and younger at greatest risk. Since young children are still developing, they have thinner skin than adults, which can result in more serious injuries from a burn or scald.

DAYTON, OH ・ 13 DAYS AGO