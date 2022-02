Itching to switch up your surroundings? You're in luck: Southwest Airlines is offering deep discounts on its Wanna Get Away fares, just in time for Valentine's Day. Now through Feb. 14 at 11:59 p.m. C.T., you can book one-way fares for as low as $59 for travel taken between Feb. 15 and May 18, 2022. For example, we were able to find flights from L.A. to both San Francisco and Las Vegas for $69, Boston to Washington, D.C. (Dulles and Reagan) for $83, and New York (LaGuardia) to L.A. for $108.

