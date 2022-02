For UMass Lowell, this was their best win in America East to date, and maybe their best forty-minute performance of the season. The River Hawks (13-11, 5-7) got it done several different ways. They scored in the paint (44 points), off the bench (27), and held an 11-0 advantage on fast break points. They placed four in double figures on their way to an 88-71 victory over UMBC. The win snapped the six-game winning streak that the Retrievers came to Tsongas Center with. The first time these two teams met back on Jan. 8, it was a close affair from start to finish. This one was back and forth for most of the game. There were eight ties and seven lead changes before UMass Lowell broke away in the second half.

LOWELL, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO