While the Soulsborne franchise has often provided gamers with more than a few moments of painful frustration, I daresay that for many of you some of the most annoying areas were those that contained some variety of poisonous swamp. – Although I stand to be proven wrong (despite having pumped many hours into what I think is all of the main titles), I’m fairly certain that every Soulsborne title has features at least one area where a swampy poisonous and/or toxic environment was tried its best to kill you (as if dealing with the enemies wasn’t bad enough!).

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO