LATAM (Latin America) Maltodextrin Market To Be Driven By The Robustly Growing Food And Beverage Industry During The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The wired charging market size was valued at $11.1 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $15.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2021 to 2030. Wired charging plays an important role in the daily lives of human beings, as everyone is surrounded by chargeable gadgets. Rise in demand for mobile & laptops in this decade led to increase in demand for wired chargers, which act as the major driving factor for the market. In addition, rising demand for electric vehicle also boosts the demand for wired charging. Moreover, every country is planning to transform the crude vehicle into electric and this transformation led to increase the demand of wired charging and may act as the major driving factor for the market. Furthermore, the government of every nation is providing subsidies such government of India & Japan wants new cars to be electrified to become carbon neutral by 2050, electric vehicles have become more of a necessity for the country to meet these targets.

BUSINESS ・ 20 HOURS AGO