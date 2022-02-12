ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drone As A Service Market is Booming Worldwide | Martek Aviation, Terra Drone, Measure

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Drone As A Service Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth...

suasnews.com

Nevada-based drone company Alpha Drone Service joins DLE to reach a global market

Las Vegas Nevada, US- Alpha Drone Service is joining Drone Logistics Ecosystem to provide (accredited) pilot/operation education and training platform to other members. Currently the company is providing a combination of education and premiere aerial videography and photography drone service (all pilots are all licensed Part 107 certified compliant with FAA regulations) in Las Vegas. As part of the vision of the DLE is provide the space for its members to collaboration on industry standardisation platform. Hence. by bringing on-board Alpha Drone Service the ecosystem is building up its capabilities to provide customised/localised/global education standardisation platform.
LAS VEGAS, NV
bostonnews.net

Flax Seeds Market Growth | Industry To Receive Highest Ever Revenue Till 2028 | Reports and Data

Reports and Data has recently added a new research report titled 'Global Flax Seeds Market Forecast to 2028' to its wide database that offers extensive information about the Flax Seeds market with regards to market share, market size, revenue growth, global and regional reach, and product portfolio offered by the market. The report focuses on current and emerging trends in the agriculture industry such as sustainable farming, novel irrigation and air seeding technology, incorporation of GPS and satellite imagery to boost productivity of the farms, and rapid adoption of smart agriculture to offer crucial insights into technological developments and progress of the sector.
AGRICULTURE
bostonnews.net

Human Resources Management Software Market Is Booming Worldwide with SAP, Gusto, Deputy

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Human Resources Management Software Market Insights, to 2027″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Human Resources Management Software market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
SOFTWARE
bostonnews.net

Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market Expected to Reach $126.48 billion by 2026

Increase in adoption of social media applications, rise in demand for advanced technologies to process high workload through the cloud, and lower cost of ownership propel the growth of global analytics as a service market. On the other hand, data security and privacy issues impede the growth to a certain...
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Luxury Cigarette Market is Booming Worldwide with KT&G, Universal, Altria Group

Luxury Cigarette Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Luxury Cigarette Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are CHINA TOBACCO, Altria Group, British American Tobacco, Japan Tabacco, Imperial Tobacco Group, KT&G, Universal, Alliance One International, R.J. Reynolds, PT Gudang Garam Tbk, Donskoy Tabak, Taiwan Tobacco & Liquor & Thailand Tobacco Monopoly.
MARKETS
The Daily World

Quad Air Drone Reviews: Is The QuadAir Drone Legit?

Drone technology is one aspect of technology that is rocking the air space. We have nowadays encountered the prevalence of drones which are amazing aero objects that are improving activities ensuring better results. We have drones enhancing photography, aiding photographers to take amazing images from angles beyond human reach as...
ELECTRONICS
bostonnews.net

Off-highway Vehicle Engine Market is Expected to Reach USD 69.03 Billion in 2028

Increasing agricultural automation and rising construction activities are driving revenue growth for off-highway vehicle engine market. Off-highway Vehicle Engine Market Size – USD 39.14 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.3%, Market Trends – Growth of mining sector. The global off-highway vehicle engine...
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Automotive Suction Sweepers Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Excelway, Dulevo International, BUCHER

Latest released the research study on Global Automotive Suction Sweepers Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Automotive Suction Sweepers Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Automotive Suction Sweepers. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Dulevo International S.p.A. (Italy), EUREKA S.p.A. (Italy), Bema GmbH Maschinenfabrik (Germany), Ceksan (Turkey), BUCHER (China), Excelway (AUSA Group) (Spain), Piquersa Machinery, SA (Spain), FAUN Umwelttechnik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Hako GmbH (Germany) and OMM lavapavimenti srl (Italy).
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market Is Expected To Grow With A CAGR Of More Than 25% By 2027

An electric Vehicle battery is a type of rechargeable battery which is used to power the electric motor of an electric vehicle. These batteries are designed to give power for a sustainable time period deep-cycle processes. Electric vehicle batteries show many unique characteristics over a normal conventional vehicle battery such as high power to weight ratio, specific energy density, energy sustainability, efficient output etc. There are some major components affecting the growth of the electric vehicle market such as increasing demand of EVs, improving technology in batteries as well as vehicle technology, adaption rate by the consumers, raising fuel costs, convenience provided by the electric vehicle, safety measures, less pollution, energy consumptions etc. Most commonly used electric vehicle battery is Lithium-Ion battery. It has more power ratio with high energy density. Other types of battery used in electric vehicle are Lead Acid battery, Nickel Metal Hybrid battery, Sodium Ion and Solid state battery.
BUSINESS
bostonnews.net

Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market projected to reach $37.5 billion by 2026, with a remarkable CAGR of 32.8%

According to a research report "Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market by Type (Imagery Analytics and Video Analytics), Collection Medium (Satellites, UAVs, and GIS), Application, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" According to a research report, the geospatial imagery analytics market is projected to grow from USD 9.1 billion in 2021 to USD 37.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 32.8% during the forecast period. The key factors driving the growth of this market include the rise of geospatial imagery analytics technologies and the increasing competition.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Baby Diapers and Adult Incontinence Machine to Cover Industrial Chain Analysis, Manufacturing Cost Structure, Process Analysis by 2028

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Baby Diapers and Adult Incontinence Machine Market by Type (Adult Incontinence Pads, Adult Incontinence Diapers, Sanitary Pad, and Baby Diapers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028. Rise in aging population and number of babies, surge in acceptance...
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Glucose Meter Market Size Is Expected To Reach USD 18.05 Billion In 2028 | Reports and Data

The global glucose meter market size is expected to reach USD 18.05 billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 9.4% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Market revenue growth is significantly spurred by surging demand for blood glucose meters among people with Type 1, Type 2, or gestational, or latent autoimmune diabetes. Other major factors prompting growth of the global glucose meter market are rise in global geriatric population, increasing prevalence of obesity and other lifestyle-induced conditions, rising demand for non-invasive glucose meters, and introduction of technologically advanced blood glucose meters with cutting-edge features and higher affordability. A glucose meter is a portable medical device that measures blood glucose levels in the body and is typically used by people suffering from diabetes for regular monitoring. Monitoring one's blood sugar level on a regular basis is one of the most effective ways to keep the diseases under control, and it also helps the physician manage the condition better. Portable blood glucose meters, also referred to as glucometers, are increasingly being used by people for their highly convenient use.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Car Screenwash Products Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | ABRO Industries, Henkel, Malco Products

Latest released the research study on Global Car Screenwash Products Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Car Screenwash Products Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Car Screenwash Products. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Maruti Suzuki (India), Shell plc (Netherlands), ABRO Industries Inc. (United States), ARDINA Car Care B.V. (Netherlands), Maple Car Care (India), RMC Lubricants (Netherlands), The 3M Company (United States), Henkel (Germany), EuroChem (United Kingdom), Malco Products, Inc. (United States), AUTCA (India), Aeroaids Corporation (India) and Zymol (United States).
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Automotive Cybersecurity Market by Form, (In-Vehicle, External Cloud Services), Application Type, Vehicle Type, and Region

According to the new market research report "Automotive Cybersecurity Market by Form (In-Vehicle, External Cloud Services), Offering (Hardware & Software), Security, Application Type, Vehicle Type, Propulsion, Vehicle Autonomy, Approach, EV Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″, Published by MarketsandMarkets™, The global Automotive Cybersecurity Market size is projected to grow from USD 2.0 billion in 2021 to USD 5.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 21.3%.
SOFTWARE
bostonnews.net

Ruthenium Market, Share, Revenue, Demands, Process, Worth, Trends, Analysis, Forecast, 2021-2028

Reports and Data has recently published a new report titled Global Ruthenium Market that offers vital statistical data about market size, market share, revenue growth, and evaluation of key segments such as types, applications, regions, technology, end-user, and prominent players of the industry. The global ruthenium market is expected to reach USD 469.2 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing end-use applications of this rare transition metal.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Self Organizing Network Market | Key-Players - Cellwize Wireless Technologies Pte Ltd., Airhop Communications Inc, Amdocs

SON is being increasingly deployed by the telecom operators owing to benefits such as faster response time, improved network management, and self-healing network capabilities among others. SON is widely deployed in several cellular networks which include 2G/3G and 4G/long term evolution (LTE). Among these, the already established 2G/3G cellular networks are expected to contribute over two-thirds of the overall market revenue, throughout the analysis period, owing to a wide coverage. However, the 4G/LTE segment is expected to grow rapidly, with a CAGR of over 15.1% during the forecast period. This growth is likely to be driven by faster deployment of SON in the rapidly growing 4G/LTE cellular networks, primarily in the developed countries.
TECHNOLOGY
bostonnews.net

Storage Tank Market - Know the Latest Innovations and Trends to 2030

Storage Tank Market is projected to be worth USD 17.72 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 4.25% during the forecast period (2022-2030). The market was valued at USD 13.12 billion in 2021. Storage tanks are nothing but containers that are used to store liquid or semi-solid products such as...
INDUSTRY
bostonnews.net

Battery Recycling Market: On Top Manufacturers Business Strategies to 2030

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), "Battery Recycling Market Research Report, Chemistry, Application, Source and Region - Forecast till 2030" the market is projected to be worth USD 34.77 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.49% during the forecast period (2022 - 2030), The market was valued at USD 18.14 billion in 2021.
ELECTRONICS
bostonnews.net

Wired Charging Market to Cross $15.9 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.9%

The wired charging market size was valued at $11.1 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $15.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2021 to 2030. Wired charging plays an important role in the daily lives of human beings, as everyone is surrounded by chargeable gadgets. Rise in demand for mobile & laptops in this decade led to increase in demand for wired chargers, which act as the major driving factor for the market. In addition, rising demand for electric vehicle also boosts the demand for wired charging. Moreover, every country is planning to transform the crude vehicle into electric and this transformation led to increase the demand of wired charging and may act as the major driving factor for the market. Furthermore, the government of every nation is providing subsidies such government of India & Japan wants new cars to be electrified to become carbon neutral by 2050, electric vehicles have become more of a necessity for the country to meet these targets.
BUSINESS
bostonnews.net

Real-Time Location System Market to Reach $23.13 Bn, by 2026

Allied Market Research published a report titled, "Real-time Location System Market by Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), Technology (Ultra-Wideband (UWB), Wi-Fi, RFID, ZigBee, Infrared, and Other), and Industry Vertical (Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing & Processing, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026." According to the report, the global real-time location system industry was estimated at $2.83 billion in 2018, and is expected to hit $23.13 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 30.2% from 2019 to 2026.
SOFTWARE

