Drone As A Service Market is Booming Worldwide | Martek Aviation, Terra Drone, Measure

The global glucose meter market size is expected to reach USD 18.05 billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 9.4% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Market revenue growth is significantly spurred by surging demand for blood glucose meters among people with Type 1, Type 2, or gestational, or latent autoimmune diabetes. Other major factors prompting growth of the global glucose meter market are rise in global geriatric population, increasing prevalence of obesity and other lifestyle-induced conditions, rising demand for non-invasive glucose meters, and introduction of technologically advanced blood glucose meters with cutting-edge features and higher affordability. A glucose meter is a portable medical device that measures blood glucose levels in the body and is typically used by people suffering from diabetes for regular monitoring. Monitoring one's blood sugar level on a regular basis is one of the most effective ways to keep the diseases under control, and it also helps the physician manage the condition better. Portable blood glucose meters, also referred to as glucometers, are increasingly being used by people for their highly convenient use.

