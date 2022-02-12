ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Analgesics Market: Report : Statistics, Facts, Regional Trends & Growth 2028

According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Analgesics Market by Type (Non-opioids, Opioids) and Route of Administration (Oral, Intravenous, Rectal, Transdermal, Topical) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 - 2028". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets,...

bostonnews.net

Baby Diapers and Adult Incontinence Machine to Cover Industrial Chain Analysis, Manufacturing Cost Structure, Process Analysis by 2028

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Baby Diapers and Adult Incontinence Machine Market by Type (Adult Incontinence Pads, Adult Incontinence Diapers, Sanitary Pad, and Baby Diapers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028. Rise in aging population and number of babies, surge in acceptance...
bostonnews.net

France Oral Care Market To Be Driven By A Growing Demand For Oral Care Products In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'France Oral Care Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the France oral care market, assessing the market based on its segments, distribution channels, and major regional markets. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
bostonnews.net

Leukapheresis Market New Innovations Trends, Research, Global Share and Growth Factor

According to the Leukapheresis Market report published by the Allied Market Research, the study presents impending revenue forecast of the industry for the next few years coupled with imminent market trends and opportunities. Moreover, the study also doles out different logical tables and graphs to identify the complexities of the market.
bostonnews.net

Storage Tank Market - Know the Latest Innovations and Trends to 2030

Storage Tank Market is projected to be worth USD 17.72 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 4.25% during the forecast period (2022-2030). The market was valued at USD 13.12 billion in 2021. Storage tanks are nothing but containers that are used to store liquid or semi-solid products such as...
bostonnews.net

Mobile Phone Insurance Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth in 2030 | Apple Inc., ASSURANT, INC., Asurion

Allied Market Research recently published a report, "Mobile Phone Insurance Market By Phone Type (Budget Phones, Mid & High-end Phones, and Premium Smartphones), Coverage (Physical Damage, Internal Component Failure, Theft & Loss Protection, and Others), Distribution Mode (Offline and Online), and End User (Business and Individuals): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030".. It offers a comprehensive study of the global market size & forecast, segmental analysis, region-wise outlook, competitive landscape, market opportunities, dynamic factors that affect the market growth, and key industry trends.
bostonnews.net

Battery Recycling Market: On Top Manufacturers Business Strategies to 2030

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), "Battery Recycling Market Research Report, Chemistry, Application, Source and Region - Forecast till 2030" the market is projected to be worth USD 34.77 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.49% during the forecast period (2022 - 2030), The market was valued at USD 18.14 billion in 2021.
bostonnews.net

Two-Wheeler Insurance Market by Leading Manufactures and Type With Region by 2030 |

Allied Market Research recently published a report, "Two-Wheeler Insurance Market by Policy Type (Third Party Liability Insurance and Comprehensive Insurance), Distribution Channel (Insurance Agents/Brokers, Direct Response, Banks, and Others), and Vehicle Age (New Vehicles, Used Vehicles): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". It offers a comprehensive study of the global market size & forecast, segmental analysis, region-wise outlook, competitive landscape, market opportunities, dynamic factors that affect the market growth, and key industry trends.
bostonnews.net

Clear Aligners Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

According to the Clear Aligners Market report published by the Allied Market Research, the study presents impending revenue forecast of the industry for the next few years coupled with imminent market trends and opportunities. Moreover, the study also doles out different logical tables and graphs to identify the complexities of the market.
bostonnews.net

HVAC Filters by Technology Adoption and Industry Statistics Analysis Till 2028

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, HVAC Filters Market by Material (Fiberglass, Synthetic Polymer, Carbon, and Metal), Technology (Electrostatic Precipitator, Activated Carbon, UV Filtration, HEPA, and Ionic Filtration), and Application (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028. Degradation of air...
bostonnews.net

Light Ice Cream Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Dean Foods, General Mills, Unilever

Latest released the research study on Global Light Ice Cream Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Light Ice Cream Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Light Ice Cream. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Unilever (United Kingdom), NestlÃ (Switzerland), Dean Foods (United States), General Mills (United States), Yili Group (China), Mengniu (China), Turkey Hill (United States), Blue Bell Creameries (United States), Amul (India).
bostonnews.net

Collagen and HA-based Biomaterials Market Will Create New Growth Opportunities In The Coming Years

According to the Collagen and HA-based Biomaterials Market report published by the Allied Market Research, the study presents impending revenue forecast of the industry for the next few years coupled with imminent market trends and opportunities. Moreover, the study also doles out different logical tables and graphs to identify the complexities of the market.
bostonnews.net

Car Screenwash Products Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | ABRO Industries, Henkel, Malco Products

Latest released the research study on Global Car Screenwash Products Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Car Screenwash Products Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Car Screenwash Products. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Maruti Suzuki (India), Shell plc (Netherlands), ABRO Industries Inc. (United States), ARDINA Car Care B.V. (Netherlands), Maple Car Care (India), RMC Lubricants (Netherlands), The 3M Company (United States), Henkel (Germany), EuroChem (United Kingdom), Malco Products, Inc. (United States), AUTCA (India), Aeroaids Corporation (India) and Zymol (United States).
bostonnews.net

Wealth Management Market Report, Latest Trends, Industry Opportunity & Forecast to 2027 | Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Wealth Management Market By Business Model (Human Advisory, Robo Advisory, and Hybrid Advisory), Provider (FinTech Advisors, Banks, Traditional Wealth Managers, and Others), and End-user Type (Retail and High Net Worth Individuals (HNIs): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030″. It offers a comprehensive study of the global market size & forecast, segmental analysis, region-wise outlook, competitive landscape, market opportunities, dynamic factors that affect the market growth, and key industry trends.
bostonnews.net

The sustainable toys market size is expected to reach $59,643.9 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2030.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Sustainable Toys Market by Product Type, Age Group and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030. The sustainable toys market size is expected to reach $59,643.9 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to...
bostonnews.net

Transplant Diagnostics Market by End-User : Hospitals and transplant centers, Research laboratories and academic institutes, Commercial Service Providers

Global Transplant Diagnostics market is expected to garner $1,031 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 10% during the period 2016-2022. The serological assay technology is the most preferred, which accounted for about half of the market share globally, in 2015. The reagents & consumables segment is projected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. North America held the leading market position in 2015, and is expected to maintain this trend.
bostonnews.net

LED Follow Light Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide | CHAUVET DJ, Altman Lighting, ADJ Products

Latest released the research study on Global LED Follow Light Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. LED Follow Light Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the LED Follow Light. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Ushio, Inc. (Japan), VanGaa Lighting (China), CHAUVET DJ (United States), AtiPro (India), Anoralux Corp. (India), Skystar Lighting Limited (China), Robert Juliat (France), Altman Lighting (United States), Leksa Lighting (India), XMLITE (China) and ADJ Products, LLC (United States).
bostonnews.net

Smart Retail Device Market is Projected to Reach $74.68 Billion by 2027, Registering a CAGR of 17.2%

Smart Retail Device Market: Company Landscape Analysis, Key Strategic Moves, Growth Prospects, Key Recent Developments, and Technological Roadmap | Covid-19 Impact Analysis. The global smart retail devices market size was valued at $17.43 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $74.68 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 17.2% from 2020 to 2027. As per the report, the market is influenced by the recent technological advancements and launch of new products. The report covers an in-depth study of the latest market trends, top market players, major driving factors, and top investment pockets. It is essential for stakeholders, new market entrants, and shareholders to make informed decisions regarding their investments.
bostonnews.net

Cast resin dry type transformer market to Cross $5.0 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.3%

The cast resin dry type transformer market size was valued at $3.0 billion in 2020 and projected to reach $5.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2030. Cast resin dry type transformers are magnetic core transformers in which the windings and core are kept in a sealed tank that uses air as a cooling medium instead of oil or other liquids as in a typical liquid-filled transformer. In a cast resin dry type transformer, high-voltage (HV) and low-voltage (LV) windings are completely impregnated and cast under vacuum in epoxy resin. This encapsulation helps prevent moisture to penetrate the winding material. The insulating material offers excellent fire hazard protection; thereby, suitable for indoor installations. This makes them the preferred choice for underground or city-building substations that require site-specific fire prevention and fire contingency-management strategies.
bostonnews.net

Micro Mobility Market - Exclusive Trends and Growth Opportunities Analysis to 2030

Micro-Mobility Market Size is projected to be worth USD 210 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period (2022 - 2030). The micro-mobility mode of transportation is used in light vehicles. Micro-mobility vehicles are miniaturized transportation used for short travels. Electric vehicles, skateboards, bicycles and pedelecs are some of the micro-mobility vehicles. Today, micro-mobility vehicles are beneficial in many fields. Commercial enterprises are known for the prevalent use of micro-mobility vehicles. The demand for micro-mobility vehicles is rapidly growing.
bostonnews.net

Drone Payload Market 2022-2030: Actionable Strategy & Insights Drone Payload Market

As the world goes in quarantine and social-distancing has become a necessity with corona pandemic, various measures have been taken to fulfill basic needs of humans. The medical sector is facing a lot of troubles as the number of cases has been increasing day-by-day and keeping up with the enough supply of necessary equipment and medicines is becoming difficult. Among various measures taken by hospitals and government, utilizing drone payloads for supplying medicines, transferring tests and specimens, and spreading disinfectants has become a new way to facilitate operations. From India to Canada and the U.S., the governments and tech firms have been developing drones that can carry loads and travel up to certain distance to speed up medical and healthcare processes. The market for drone payload is gaining momentum. According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global drone payload market is expected to generate $7.01 billion by 2022. Following are some of the activities taking place across the world.
