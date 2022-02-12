ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5G Chipset Market is Projected to Reach $22,929.0 Million by 2026, Registering a CAGR of 48.7%

Cover picture for the article5G Chipset Market: Company Landscape Analysis, Key Strategic Moves, Growth Prospects, Key Recent Developments, and Technological Roadmap | Covid-19 Impact Analysis. The global 5G Chipset market size is expected to be $2,120.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $22,929.0 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 48.7% from 2020...

Baby Diapers and Adult Incontinence Machine to Cover Industrial Chain Analysis, Manufacturing Cost Structure, Process Analysis by 2028

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Baby Diapers and Adult Incontinence Machine Market by Type (Adult Incontinence Pads, Adult Incontinence Diapers, Sanitary Pad, and Baby Diapers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028. Rise in aging population and number of babies, surge in acceptance...
Real-Time Location System Market to Reach $23.13 Bn, by 2026

Allied Market Research published a report titled, "Real-time Location System Market by Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), Technology (Ultra-Wideband (UWB), Wi-Fi, RFID, ZigBee, Infrared, and Other), and Industry Vertical (Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing & Processing, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026." According to the report, the global real-time location system industry was estimated at $2.83 billion in 2018, and is expected to hit $23.13 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 30.2% from 2019 to 2026.
Storage Tank Market - Know the Latest Innovations and Trends to 2030

Storage Tank Market is projected to be worth USD 17.72 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 4.25% during the forecast period (2022-2030). The market was valued at USD 13.12 billion in 2021. Storage tanks are nothing but containers that are used to store liquid or semi-solid products such as...
Drone Payload Market 2022-2030: Actionable Strategy & Insights Drone Payload Market

As the world goes in quarantine and social-distancing has become a necessity with corona pandemic, various measures have been taken to fulfill basic needs of humans. The medical sector is facing a lot of troubles as the number of cases has been increasing day-by-day and keeping up with the enough supply of necessary equipment and medicines is becoming difficult. Among various measures taken by hospitals and government, utilizing drone payloads for supplying medicines, transferring tests and specimens, and spreading disinfectants has become a new way to facilitate operations. From India to Canada and the U.S., the governments and tech firms have been developing drones that can carry loads and travel up to certain distance to speed up medical and healthcare processes. The market for drone payload is gaining momentum. According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global drone payload market is expected to generate $7.01 billion by 2022. Following are some of the activities taking place across the world.
VFX Software Market to Reach $1.45 Bn, Globally, by 2026

As per the report, the global VFX software industry was estimated at $559.53 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $1.45 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.
Lyophilization Equipment Market by Modality : Dryer and Accessories | by Scale of Operation : Industrial-Scale, Pilot-Scale and Laboratory-Scale

Lyophilization equipment market size was valued at $5.01 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $10.6 billion by 2030 registering a CAGR of 7.80% from 2021 to 2030. The key market players profiled in the report include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Azbil Telstar SL (Azbil Corporation), GEA Group, Millrock Technology Inc, Zirbus Technology GmbH, Harbour Group Industries (SP Industries), Biopharma Process Systems Ltd., LTE Scientific Ltd, Martin Christ Gefriertrocknungsanlagen GmbH, and Labconco Corporation.
Global 5G IoT Market To Be Driven By The Robust Investments Into The Adoption Of Advanced Digital Technology In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global 5G IoT Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global 5g iot market, assessing the market based on its segments like component, technology, end-user, and?major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with?analyzing?the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
Light Ice Cream Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Dean Foods, General Mills, Unilever

Latest released the research study on Global Light Ice Cream Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Light Ice Cream Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Light Ice Cream. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Unilever (United Kingdom), NestlÃ (Switzerland), Dean Foods (United States), General Mills (United States), Yili Group (China), Mengniu (China), Turkey Hill (United States), Blue Bell Creameries (United States), Amul (India).
Electric Two-Wheeler Market - Latest Study with Future Growth Analysis to 2030

Electric Two-Wheeler Market size is projected to grow from 1 Mn units in 2021 to 1.55 Billion units by 2030, registering a CAGR of 34.57% during the forecast period (2022 - 2030). Get Free Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5456. The Global Market for Electric Two-Wheeler is expected to witness rapid growth...
Cast resin dry type transformer market to Cross $5.0 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.3%

The cast resin dry type transformer market size was valued at $3.0 billion in 2020 and projected to reach $5.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2030. Cast resin dry type transformers are magnetic core transformers in which the windings and core are kept in a sealed tank that uses air as a cooling medium instead of oil or other liquids as in a typical liquid-filled transformer. In a cast resin dry type transformer, high-voltage (HV) and low-voltage (LV) windings are completely impregnated and cast under vacuum in epoxy resin. This encapsulation helps prevent moisture to penetrate the winding material. The insulating material offers excellent fire hazard protection; thereby, suitable for indoor installations. This makes them the preferred choice for underground or city-building substations that require site-specific fire prevention and fire contingency-management strategies.
Self Organizing Network Market | Key-Players - Cellwize Wireless Technologies Pte Ltd., Airhop Communications Inc, Amdocs

SON is being increasingly deployed by the telecom operators owing to benefits such as faster response time, improved network management, and self-healing network capabilities among others. SON is widely deployed in several cellular networks which include 2G/3G and 4G/long term evolution (LTE). Among these, the already established 2G/3G cellular networks are expected to contribute over two-thirds of the overall market revenue, throughout the analysis period, owing to a wide coverage. However, the 4G/LTE segment is expected to grow rapidly, with a CAGR of over 15.1% during the forecast period. This growth is likely to be driven by faster deployment of SON in the rapidly growing 4G/LTE cellular networks, primarily in the developed countries.
Leukapheresis Market New Innovations Trends, Research, Global Share and Growth Factor

According to the Leukapheresis Market report published by the Allied Market Research, the study presents impending revenue forecast of the industry for the next few years coupled with imminent market trends and opportunities. Moreover, the study also doles out different logical tables and graphs to identify the complexities of the market.
Battery Recycling Market: On Top Manufacturers Business Strategies to 2030

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), "Battery Recycling Market Research Report, Chemistry, Application, Source and Region - Forecast till 2030" the market is projected to be worth USD 34.77 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.49% during the forecast period (2022 - 2030), The market was valued at USD 18.14 billion in 2021.
Mobile Phone Insurance Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth in 2030 | Apple Inc., ASSURANT, INC., Asurion

Allied Market Research recently published a report, "Mobile Phone Insurance Market By Phone Type (Budget Phones, Mid & High-end Phones, and Premium Smartphones), Coverage (Physical Damage, Internal Component Failure, Theft & Loss Protection, and Others), Distribution Mode (Offline and Online), and End User (Business and Individuals): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030".. It offers a comprehensive study of the global market size & forecast, segmental analysis, region-wise outlook, competitive landscape, market opportunities, dynamic factors that affect the market growth, and key industry trends.
Wealth Management Market Report, Latest Trends, Industry Opportunity & Forecast to 2027 | Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Wealth Management Market By Business Model (Human Advisory, Robo Advisory, and Hybrid Advisory), Provider (FinTech Advisors, Banks, Traditional Wealth Managers, and Others), and End-user Type (Retail and High Net Worth Individuals (HNIs): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030″. It offers a comprehensive study of the global market size & forecast, segmental analysis, region-wise outlook, competitive landscape, market opportunities, dynamic factors that affect the market growth, and key industry trends.
Automotive Suction Sweepers Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Excelway, Dulevo International, BUCHER

Latest released the research study on Global Automotive Suction Sweepers Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Automotive Suction Sweepers Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Automotive Suction Sweepers. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Dulevo International S.p.A. (Italy), EUREKA S.p.A. (Italy), Bema GmbH Maschinenfabrik (Germany), Ceksan (Turkey), BUCHER (China), Excelway (AUSA Group) (Spain), Piquersa Machinery, SA (Spain), FAUN Umwelttechnik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Hako GmbH (Germany) and OMM lavapavimenti srl (Italy).
Industrial Internet Chip Market is Booming Worldwide | Cisco Systems, Rockwell Automation, Microchip Technology

Latest released the research study on Global Industrial Internet Chip Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Industrial Internet Chip Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Industrial Internet Chip. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Arm Limited (United States), Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States), Intel Corporation (United States), Rockwell Automation (United States), Dessault Systemes (France), Microsoft (United States), Huawei Technologies (China), General Electric (United States), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), Microchip Technology Inc. (United States), PTC Inc. (United States) and FogHorn Systems (United States).
Piping System and Piping Spools New Investment Opportunities Emerge To Augment Segments in Sector By 2027

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Piping System and Piping Spools Market by Material (Stainless Steel, Carbon Steel, Alloy Steel, and Others), and End-user (Power Plant, Petroleum Refineries, Offshore, Shipbuilding, & Marine, Chemical and Fertilizers, Pharmaceuticals, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027.
Glucuronolactone Market Size, Trends, Revenue Share Analysis, Forecast 2028

The growing healthcare and pharmaceutical industries, coupled with the popularity of energy drinks and supplements will be the major factors influencing the market growth. The global glucuronolactone market is expected to reach USD 465.2 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can mainly be associated with the growing healthcare and pharmaceutical industries, coupled with the popularity of energy drinks and supplements.
