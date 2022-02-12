ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Substation Automation Market is Expected to Reach $154,876 Million by 2022, Growing at a CAGR of 5.5%

Cover picture for the articleSubstation Automation Market: Company Landscape Analysis, Key Strategic Moves, Growth Prospects, Key Recent Developments, and Technological Roadmap | Covid-19 Impact Analysis. Global substation automation market size was valued at $106,891 million in 2015 and is expected to reach $154,876 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2016 to...

bostonnews.net

Baby Diapers and Adult Incontinence Machine to Cover Industrial Chain Analysis, Manufacturing Cost Structure, Process Analysis by 2028

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Baby Diapers and Adult Incontinence Machine Market by Type (Adult Incontinence Pads, Adult Incontinence Diapers, Sanitary Pad, and Baby Diapers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028. Rise in aging population and number of babies, surge in acceptance...
bostonnews.net

Self Organizing Network Market | Key-Players - Cellwize Wireless Technologies Pte Ltd., Airhop Communications Inc, Amdocs

SON is being increasingly deployed by the telecom operators owing to benefits such as faster response time, improved network management, and self-healing network capabilities among others. SON is widely deployed in several cellular networks which include 2G/3G and 4G/long term evolution (LTE). Among these, the already established 2G/3G cellular networks are expected to contribute over two-thirds of the overall market revenue, throughout the analysis period, owing to a wide coverage. However, the 4G/LTE segment is expected to grow rapidly, with a CAGR of over 15.1% during the forecast period. This growth is likely to be driven by faster deployment of SON in the rapidly growing 4G/LTE cellular networks, primarily in the developed countries.
bostonnews.net

Collagen and HA-based Biomaterials Market Will Create New Growth Opportunities In The Coming Years

According to the Collagen and HA-based Biomaterials Market report published by the Allied Market Research, the study presents impending revenue forecast of the industry for the next few years coupled with imminent market trends and opportunities. Moreover, the study also doles out different logical tables and graphs to identify the complexities of the market.
bostonnews.net

Battery Recycling Market: On Top Manufacturers Business Strategies to 2030

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), "Battery Recycling Market Research Report, Chemistry, Application, Source and Region - Forecast till 2030" the market is projected to be worth USD 34.77 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.49% during the forecast period (2022 - 2030), The market was valued at USD 18.14 billion in 2021.
State
Oregon State
bostonnews.net

Energy Storage Market - Growth Factors Analysis Report to 2030

Energy Storage Market is poised to expand at a USD 315.71 Billion, CAGR of 25.49% during the forecast period of 2022 – 2030. Energy storage remains one of the key components in delivering clean energy transition. Energy storage systems refer to a series of modular blocks that can store energy produced from renewable sources with greater efficiency and releases it when needed. Renewable power has become an integral part of the world's energy mix, and the rapid construction of new renewable power capacities worldwide is a significant driving force behind the energy storage market growth.
bostonnews.net

Mobile Phone Insurance Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth in 2030 | Apple Inc., ASSURANT, INC., Asurion

Allied Market Research recently published a report, "Mobile Phone Insurance Market By Phone Type (Budget Phones, Mid & High-end Phones, and Premium Smartphones), Coverage (Physical Damage, Internal Component Failure, Theft & Loss Protection, and Others), Distribution Mode (Offline and Online), and End User (Business and Individuals): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030".. It offers a comprehensive study of the global market size & forecast, segmental analysis, region-wise outlook, competitive landscape, market opportunities, dynamic factors that affect the market growth, and key industry trends.
bostonnews.net

Global 5G IoT Market To Be Driven By The Robust Investments Into The Adoption Of Advanced Digital Technology In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global 5G IoT Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global 5g iot market, assessing the market based on its segments like component, technology, end-user, and?major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with?analyzing?the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
bostonnews.net

Drone Payload Market 2022-2030: Actionable Strategy & Insights Drone Payload Market

As the world goes in quarantine and social-distancing has become a necessity with corona pandemic, various measures have been taken to fulfill basic needs of humans. The medical sector is facing a lot of troubles as the number of cases has been increasing day-by-day and keeping up with the enough supply of necessary equipment and medicines is becoming difficult. Among various measures taken by hospitals and government, utilizing drone payloads for supplying medicines, transferring tests and specimens, and spreading disinfectants has become a new way to facilitate operations. From India to Canada and the U.S., the governments and tech firms have been developing drones that can carry loads and travel up to certain distance to speed up medical and healthcare processes. The market for drone payload is gaining momentum. According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global drone payload market is expected to generate $7.01 billion by 2022. Following are some of the activities taking place across the world.
bostonnews.net

Wired Charging Market to Cross $15.9 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.9%

The wired charging market size was valued at $11.1 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $15.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2021 to 2030. Wired charging plays an important role in the daily lives of human beings, as everyone is surrounded by chargeable gadgets. Rise in demand for mobile & laptops in this decade led to increase in demand for wired chargers, which act as the major driving factor for the market. In addition, rising demand for electric vehicle also boosts the demand for wired charging. Moreover, every country is planning to transform the crude vehicle into electric and this transformation led to increase the demand of wired charging and may act as the major driving factor for the market. Furthermore, the government of every nation is providing subsidies such government of India & Japan wants new cars to be electrified to become carbon neutral by 2050, electric vehicles have become more of a necessity for the country to meet these targets.
bostonnews.net

Cognitive Computing Market to Reach $87.39 Bn, by 2026

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Cognitive Computing Market by Technology (Natural Language Processing, Machine Learning, Automated Reasoning, and Others), Deployment Type(On-Premise and Cloud), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small and Medium Enterprises), and Industry Vertical (Healthcare, BFSI, Retail, Government & Defense, IT & Telecom, Energy & Power, and Others):
bostonnews.net

Lyophilization Equipment Market by Modality : Dryer and Accessories | by Scale of Operation : Industrial-Scale, Pilot-Scale and Laboratory-Scale

Lyophilization equipment market size was valued at $5.01 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $10.6 billion by 2030 registering a CAGR of 7.80% from 2021 to 2030. The key market players profiled in the report include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Azbil Telstar SL (Azbil Corporation), GEA Group, Millrock Technology Inc, Zirbus Technology GmbH, Harbour Group Industries (SP Industries), Biopharma Process Systems Ltd., LTE Scientific Ltd, Martin Christ Gefriertrocknungsanlagen GmbH, and Labconco Corporation.
bostonnews.net

Clear Aligners Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

According to the Clear Aligners Market report published by the Allied Market Research, the study presents impending revenue forecast of the industry for the next few years coupled with imminent market trends and opportunities. Moreover, the study also doles out different logical tables and graphs to identify the complexities of the market.
bostonnews.net

Micro Mobility Market - Exclusive Trends and Growth Opportunities Analysis to 2030

Micro-Mobility Market Size is projected to be worth USD 210 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period (2022 - 2030). The micro-mobility mode of transportation is used in light vehicles. Micro-mobility vehicles are miniaturized transportation used for short travels. Electric vehicles, skateboards, bicycles and pedelecs are some of the micro-mobility vehicles. Today, micro-mobility vehicles are beneficial in many fields. Commercial enterprises are known for the prevalent use of micro-mobility vehicles. The demand for micro-mobility vehicles is rapidly growing.
bostonnews.net

Automotive Cybersecurity Market by Form, (In-Vehicle, External Cloud Services), Application Type, Vehicle Type, and Region

According to the new market research report "Automotive Cybersecurity Market by Form (In-Vehicle, External Cloud Services), Offering (Hardware & Software), Security, Application Type, Vehicle Type, Propulsion, Vehicle Autonomy, Approach, EV Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″, Published by MarketsandMarkets™, The global Automotive Cybersecurity Market size is projected to grow from USD 2.0 billion in 2021 to USD 5.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 21.3%.
bostonnews.net

Global Laboratory Gas Generators Market To Be Driven By Increasing Importance And Demand For Analytical Methods In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Laboratory Gas Generators Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives in-depth analysis of the global laboratory gas generators market, assessing the market based on its segments like product type, application, end-use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
bostonnews.net

Automotive Suction Sweepers Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Excelway, Dulevo International, BUCHER

Latest released the research study on Global Automotive Suction Sweepers Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Automotive Suction Sweepers Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Automotive Suction Sweepers. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Dulevo International S.p.A. (Italy), EUREKA S.p.A. (Italy), Bema GmbH Maschinenfabrik (Germany), Ceksan (Turkey), BUCHER (China), Excelway (AUSA Group) (Spain), Piquersa Machinery, SA (Spain), FAUN Umwelttechnik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Hako GmbH (Germany) and OMM lavapavimenti srl (Italy).
bostonnews.net

Glucuronolactone Market Size, Trends, Revenue Share Analysis, Forecast 2028

The growing healthcare and pharmaceutical industries, coupled with the popularity of energy drinks and supplements will be the major factors influencing the market growth. The global glucuronolactone market is expected to reach USD 465.2 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can mainly be associated with the growing healthcare and pharmaceutical industries, coupled with the popularity of energy drinks and supplements.
bostonnews.net

ATM as a Services Market Will Generate Massive Revenue in Coming Years | First Data, CashTrans, Vocalink

The Latest Released ATM as a Services market study has evaluated the future growth potential of ATM as a Services market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in ATM as a Services market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as NCR Managed Services, FssTech, Cashlink Global System, Automated Transaction Delivery, Electronic Payment and Services, First Data, CashTrans, Vocalink, Quality Data Systems (QDS), CMS Info Systems, AGS Transact Technologies Ltd., Cardtronics, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated, Euronet Worldwide, Inc., Financial Software & Systems, Fiserv, Inc., FUJITSU, Hitachi Payment Services, NHAUSA & HYOSUNG TNS.
bostonnews.net

Car Screenwash Products Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | ABRO Industries, Henkel, Malco Products

Latest released the research study on Global Car Screenwash Products Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Car Screenwash Products Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Car Screenwash Products. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Maruti Suzuki (India), Shell plc (Netherlands), ABRO Industries Inc. (United States), ARDINA Car Care B.V. (Netherlands), Maple Car Care (India), RMC Lubricants (Netherlands), The 3M Company (United States), Henkel (Germany), EuroChem (United Kingdom), Malco Products, Inc. (United States), AUTCA (India), Aeroaids Corporation (India) and Zymol (United States).
