Satellite Internet Market is projected to reach $18.59 billion by 2030

bostonnews.net
 3 days ago

Surge in need for satellite internet in rural areas, advancement in communication technology across the globe, and growth in supportive government regulation across developing nations drive the growth of the global satellite internet market. However, implementation and maintenance cost of satellite broadband communication system hinder the market growth. On the other...

www.bostonnews.net

bostonnews.net

Lyophilization Equipment Market by Modality : Dryer and Accessories | by Scale of Operation : Industrial-Scale, Pilot-Scale and Laboratory-Scale

Lyophilization equipment market size was valued at $5.01 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $10.6 billion by 2030 registering a CAGR of 7.80% from 2021 to 2030. The key market players profiled in the report include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Azbil Telstar SL (Azbil Corporation), GEA Group, Millrock Technology Inc, Zirbus Technology GmbH, Harbour Group Industries (SP Industries), Biopharma Process Systems Ltd., LTE Scientific Ltd, Martin Christ Gefriertrocknungsanlagen GmbH, and Labconco Corporation.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Self Organizing Network Market | Key-Players - Cellwize Wireless Technologies Pte Ltd., Airhop Communications Inc, Amdocs

SON is being increasingly deployed by the telecom operators owing to benefits such as faster response time, improved network management, and self-healing network capabilities among others. SON is widely deployed in several cellular networks which include 2G/3G and 4G/long term evolution (LTE). Among these, the already established 2G/3G cellular networks are expected to contribute over two-thirds of the overall market revenue, throughout the analysis period, owing to a wide coverage. However, the 4G/LTE segment is expected to grow rapidly, with a CAGR of over 15.1% during the forecast period. This growth is likely to be driven by faster deployment of SON in the rapidly growing 4G/LTE cellular networks, primarily in the developed countries.
TECHNOLOGY
bostonnews.net

Real-Time Location System Market to Reach $23.13 Bn, by 2026

Allied Market Research published a report titled, "Real-time Location System Market by Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), Technology (Ultra-Wideband (UWB), Wi-Fi, RFID, ZigBee, Infrared, and Other), and Industry Vertical (Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing & Processing, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026." According to the report, the global real-time location system industry was estimated at $2.83 billion in 2018, and is expected to hit $23.13 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 30.2% from 2019 to 2026.
SOFTWARE
Oregon State
bostonnews.net

Piping System and Piping Spools New Investment Opportunities Emerge To Augment Segments in Sector By 2027

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Piping System and Piping Spools Market by Material (Stainless Steel, Carbon Steel, Alloy Steel, and Others), and End-user (Power Plant, Petroleum Refineries, Offshore, Shipbuilding, & Marine, Chemical and Fertilizers, Pharmaceuticals, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027.
INDUSTRY
bostonnews.net

Cruciate Ligament Diagnosis Treatment Market Top Key Players, Product Types and Applications Analysis, 2021-2030

According to the Cruciate Ligament Diagnosis Treatment Market report published by the Allied Market Research, the study presents impending revenue forecast of the industry for the next few years coupled with imminent market trends and opportunities. Moreover, the study also doles out different logical tables and graphs to identify the complexities of the market.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Clear Aligners Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

According to the Clear Aligners Market report published by the Allied Market Research, the study presents impending revenue forecast of the industry for the next few years coupled with imminent market trends and opportunities. Moreover, the study also doles out different logical tables and graphs to identify the complexities of the market.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Drone Payload Market 2022-2030: Actionable Strategy & Insights Drone Payload Market

As the world goes in quarantine and social-distancing has become a necessity with corona pandemic, various measures have been taken to fulfill basic needs of humans. The medical sector is facing a lot of troubles as the number of cases has been increasing day-by-day and keeping up with the enough supply of necessary equipment and medicines is becoming difficult. Among various measures taken by hospitals and government, utilizing drone payloads for supplying medicines, transferring tests and specimens, and spreading disinfectants has become a new way to facilitate operations. From India to Canada and the U.S., the governments and tech firms have been developing drones that can carry loads and travel up to certain distance to speed up medical and healthcare processes. The market for drone payload is gaining momentum. According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global drone payload market is expected to generate $7.01 billion by 2022. Following are some of the activities taking place across the world.
ELECTRONICS
bostonnews.net

Battery Recycling Market: On Top Manufacturers Business Strategies to 2030

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), "Battery Recycling Market Research Report, Chemistry, Application, Source and Region - Forecast till 2030" the market is projected to be worth USD 34.77 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.49% during the forecast period (2022 - 2030), The market was valued at USD 18.14 billion in 2021.
ELECTRONICS
bostonnews.net

Micro Mobility Market - Exclusive Trends and Growth Opportunities Analysis to 2030

Micro-Mobility Market Size is projected to be worth USD 210 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period (2022 - 2030). The micro-mobility mode of transportation is used in light vehicles. Micro-mobility vehicles are miniaturized transportation used for short travels. Electric vehicles, skateboards, bicycles and pedelecs are some of the micro-mobility vehicles. Today, micro-mobility vehicles are beneficial in many fields. Commercial enterprises are known for the prevalent use of micro-mobility vehicles. The demand for micro-mobility vehicles is rapidly growing.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Baby Diapers and Adult Incontinence Machine to Cover Industrial Chain Analysis, Manufacturing Cost Structure, Process Analysis by 2028

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Baby Diapers and Adult Incontinence Machine Market by Type (Adult Incontinence Pads, Adult Incontinence Diapers, Sanitary Pad, and Baby Diapers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028. Rise in aging population and number of babies, surge in acceptance...
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Microfinance Market 2030 Size, Share | Drivers, Growth Status, Top Key Manufacturers ()

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Microfinance Market by Service Type (Group & Individual Micro Credit, Leasing, Micro investment Funds, Insurance, Savings & Checking Accounts, and Others) and Provider (Banks and Non-banks): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026″. It offers a comprehensive study of the global market size & forecast, segmental analysis, region-wise outlook, competitive landscape, market opportunities, dynamic factors that affect the market growth, and key industry trends.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Wealth Management Market Report, Latest Trends, Industry Opportunity & Forecast to 2027 | Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Wealth Management Market By Business Model (Human Advisory, Robo Advisory, and Hybrid Advisory), Provider (FinTech Advisors, Banks, Traditional Wealth Managers, and Others), and End-user Type (Retail and High Net Worth Individuals (HNIs): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030″. It offers a comprehensive study of the global market size & forecast, segmental analysis, region-wise outlook, competitive landscape, market opportunities, dynamic factors that affect the market growth, and key industry trends.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Electric Two-Wheeler Market - Latest Study with Future Growth Analysis to 2030

Electric Two-Wheeler Market size is projected to grow from 1 Mn units in 2021 to 1.55 Billion units by 2030, registering a CAGR of 34.57% during the forecast period (2022 - 2030). Get Free Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5456. The Global Market for Electric Two-Wheeler is expected to witness rapid growth...
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Two-Wheeler Insurance Market by Leading Manufactures and Type With Region by 2030 |

Allied Market Research recently published a report, "Two-Wheeler Insurance Market by Policy Type (Third Party Liability Insurance and Comprehensive Insurance), Distribution Channel (Insurance Agents/Brokers, Direct Response, Banks, and Others), and Vehicle Age (New Vehicles, Used Vehicles): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". It offers a comprehensive study of the global market size & forecast, segmental analysis, region-wise outlook, competitive landscape, market opportunities, dynamic factors that affect the market growth, and key industry trends.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Car Screenwash Products Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | ABRO Industries, Henkel, Malco Products

Latest released the research study on Global Car Screenwash Products Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Car Screenwash Products Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Car Screenwash Products. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Maruti Suzuki (India), Shell plc (Netherlands), ABRO Industries Inc. (United States), ARDINA Car Care B.V. (Netherlands), Maple Car Care (India), RMC Lubricants (Netherlands), The 3M Company (United States), Henkel (Germany), EuroChem (United Kingdom), Malco Products, Inc. (United States), AUTCA (India), Aeroaids Corporation (India) and Zymol (United States).
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Radio Access Network Market 2022: COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Industry Forecast Report 2027 | Cisco Systems, Inc., Ericsson

Allied Market Research published an exclusive report, titled, "Radio Access Network Market by Communication Infrastructure (Small Cell, Macro Cell, RAN Equipment, and Distributed Antenna System), Technology (2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G), and End User (Residential and Enterprise): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026". It offers a comprehensive study of the global market size & forecast, segmental analysis, region-wise outlook, competitive landscape, market opportunities, dynamic factors that affect the market growth, and key industry trends.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Storage Tank Market - Know the Latest Innovations and Trends to 2030

Storage Tank Market is projected to be worth USD 17.72 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 4.25% during the forecast period (2022-2030). The market was valued at USD 13.12 billion in 2021. Storage tanks are nothing but containers that are used to store liquid or semi-solid products such as...
INDUSTRY
bostonnews.net

LED Follow Light Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide | CHAUVET DJ, Altman Lighting, ADJ Products

Latest released the research study on Global LED Follow Light Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. LED Follow Light Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the LED Follow Light. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Ushio, Inc. (Japan), VanGaa Lighting (China), CHAUVET DJ (United States), AtiPro (India), Anoralux Corp. (India), Skystar Lighting Limited (China), Robert Juliat (France), Altman Lighting (United States), Leksa Lighting (India), XMLITE (China) and ADJ Products, LLC (United States).
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

HVAC Filters by Technology Adoption and Industry Statistics Analysis Till 2028

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, HVAC Filters Market by Material (Fiberglass, Synthetic Polymer, Carbon, and Metal), Technology (Electrostatic Precipitator, Activated Carbon, UV Filtration, HEPA, and Ionic Filtration), and Application (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028. Degradation of air...
INDUSTRY

