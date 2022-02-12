ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

(PDF) Big Data Analytics in Education Market Is Expected to Reach $57.14 Billion by 2030

bostonnews.net
 3 days ago

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global big data analytics in education market generated $13.58 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $57.14 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 15.3% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top...

www.bostonnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
bostonnews.net

Speaker Amplifier Market is Projected to Reach $5.80 Billion by 2027, to Register a CAGR of 7.6%

Speaker Amplifier Market: Company Landscape Analysis, Key Strategic Moves, Growth Prospects, Key Recent Developments, and Technological Roadmap | Covid-19 Impact Analysis. The global speaker amplifier market size was valued at $3.73 Billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $5.80 Billion by 2027, to register a CAGR of 7.6% from 2020 to 2027. As per the report, the market is influenced by the recent technological advancements and launch of new products. The report covers an in-depth study of the latest market trends, top market players, major driving factors, and top investment pockets. It is essential for stakeholders, new market entrants, and shareholders to make informed decisions regarding their investments.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Cast resin dry type transformer market to Cross $5.0 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.3%

The cast resin dry type transformer market size was valued at $3.0 billion in 2020 and projected to reach $5.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2030. Cast resin dry type transformers are magnetic core transformers in which the windings and core are kept in a sealed tank that uses air as a cooling medium instead of oil or other liquids as in a typical liquid-filled transformer. In a cast resin dry type transformer, high-voltage (HV) and low-voltage (LV) windings are completely impregnated and cast under vacuum in epoxy resin. This encapsulation helps prevent moisture to penetrate the winding material. The insulating material offers excellent fire hazard protection; thereby, suitable for indoor installations. This makes them the preferred choice for underground or city-building substations that require site-specific fire prevention and fire contingency-management strategies.
BUSINESS
bostonnews.net

Self Organizing Network Market | Key-Players - Cellwize Wireless Technologies Pte Ltd., Airhop Communications Inc, Amdocs

SON is being increasingly deployed by the telecom operators owing to benefits such as faster response time, improved network management, and self-healing network capabilities among others. SON is widely deployed in several cellular networks which include 2G/3G and 4G/long term evolution (LTE). Among these, the already established 2G/3G cellular networks are expected to contribute over two-thirds of the overall market revenue, throughout the analysis period, owing to a wide coverage. However, the 4G/LTE segment is expected to grow rapidly, with a CAGR of over 15.1% during the forecast period. This growth is likely to be driven by faster deployment of SON in the rapidly growing 4G/LTE cellular networks, primarily in the developed countries.
TECHNOLOGY
bostonnews.net

ATM as a Services Market Will Generate Massive Revenue in Coming Years | First Data, CashTrans, Vocalink

The Latest Released ATM as a Services market study has evaluated the future growth potential of ATM as a Services market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in ATM as a Services market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as NCR Managed Services, FssTech, Cashlink Global System, Automated Transaction Delivery, Electronic Payment and Services, First Data, CashTrans, Vocalink, Quality Data Systems (QDS), CMS Info Systems, AGS Transact Technologies Ltd., Cardtronics, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated, Euronet Worldwide, Inc., Financial Software & Systems, Fiserv, Inc., FUJITSU, Hitachi Payment Services, NHAUSA & HYOSUNG TNS.
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
bostonnews.net

Lyophilization Equipment Market by Modality : Dryer and Accessories | by Scale of Operation : Industrial-Scale, Pilot-Scale and Laboratory-Scale

Lyophilization equipment market size was valued at $5.01 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $10.6 billion by 2030 registering a CAGR of 7.80% from 2021 to 2030. The key market players profiled in the report include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Azbil Telstar SL (Azbil Corporation), GEA Group, Millrock Technology Inc, Zirbus Technology GmbH, Harbour Group Industries (SP Industries), Biopharma Process Systems Ltd., LTE Scientific Ltd, Martin Christ Gefriertrocknungsanlagen GmbH, and Labconco Corporation.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Electric Two-Wheeler Market - Latest Study with Future Growth Analysis to 2030

Electric Two-Wheeler Market size is projected to grow from 1 Mn units in 2021 to 1.55 Billion units by 2030, registering a CAGR of 34.57% during the forecast period (2022 - 2030). Get Free Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5456. The Global Market for Electric Two-Wheeler is expected to witness rapid growth...
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Energy Storage Market - Growth Factors Analysis Report to 2030

Energy Storage Market is poised to expand at a USD 315.71 Billion, CAGR of 25.49% during the forecast period of 2022 – 2030. Energy storage remains one of the key components in delivering clean energy transition. Energy storage systems refer to a series of modular blocks that can store energy produced from renewable sources with greater efficiency and releases it when needed. Renewable power has become an integral part of the world's energy mix, and the rapid construction of new renewable power capacities worldwide is a significant driving force behind the energy storage market growth.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
bostonnews.net

Baby Diapers and Adult Incontinence Machine to Cover Industrial Chain Analysis, Manufacturing Cost Structure, Process Analysis by 2028

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Baby Diapers and Adult Incontinence Machine Market by Type (Adult Incontinence Pads, Adult Incontinence Diapers, Sanitary Pad, and Baby Diapers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028. Rise in aging population and number of babies, surge in acceptance...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Data Analytics#Market Intelligence#Allied Market Research#Cagr
bostonnews.net

The sustainable toys market size is expected to reach $59,643.9 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2030.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Sustainable Toys Market by Product Type, Age Group and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030. The sustainable toys market size is expected to reach $59,643.9 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to...
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Hydrofluoric Acid Market Competitive Landscape, Function, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis, 2021-2027 | Reports And Data

According to the current detailed analysis of Reports and Data, the global Hydrofluoric Acid Market was valued at 4.39 USD Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach 6.77 USD Billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 5.6%. The increasing adoption of fluorine compounds across multiple industries is currently showing significant growth coupled with rising glass etching and cleaning applications proving as driving factors for the market. This market is likely to have modest growth with its drivers and restraints in place. Hydrofluoric Acid is produced by the treatment of fluorite with concentrated sulfuric acid. Various industries use it in mining, chemicals, silicon chip fabrication, pharmaceutical products, and agrochemicals. Fluorocarbons are the prominent types of refrigerants used globally are the largest application segment.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Wealth Management Market Report, Latest Trends, Industry Opportunity & Forecast to 2027 | Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Wealth Management Market By Business Model (Human Advisory, Robo Advisory, and Hybrid Advisory), Provider (FinTech Advisors, Banks, Traditional Wealth Managers, and Others), and End-user Type (Retail and High Net Worth Individuals (HNIs): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030″. It offers a comprehensive study of the global market size & forecast, segmental analysis, region-wise outlook, competitive landscape, market opportunities, dynamic factors that affect the market growth, and key industry trends.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Cruciate Ligament Diagnosis Treatment Market Top Key Players, Product Types and Applications Analysis, 2021-2030

According to the Cruciate Ligament Diagnosis Treatment Market report published by the Allied Market Research, the study presents impending revenue forecast of the industry for the next few years coupled with imminent market trends and opportunities. Moreover, the study also doles out different logical tables and graphs to identify the complexities of the market.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Software
bostonnews.net

Global 5G IoT Market To Be Driven By The Robust Investments Into The Adoption Of Advanced Digital Technology In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global 5G IoT Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global 5g iot market, assessing the market based on its segments like component, technology, end-user, and?major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with?analyzing?the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Collagen and HA-based Biomaterials Market Will Create New Growth Opportunities In The Coming Years

According to the Collagen and HA-based Biomaterials Market report published by the Allied Market Research, the study presents impending revenue forecast of the industry for the next few years coupled with imminent market trends and opportunities. Moreover, the study also doles out different logical tables and graphs to identify the complexities of the market.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Two-Wheeler Insurance Market by Leading Manufactures and Type With Region by 2030 |

Allied Market Research recently published a report, "Two-Wheeler Insurance Market by Policy Type (Third Party Liability Insurance and Comprehensive Insurance), Distribution Channel (Insurance Agents/Brokers, Direct Response, Banks, and Others), and Vehicle Age (New Vehicles, Used Vehicles): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". It offers a comprehensive study of the global market size & forecast, segmental analysis, region-wise outlook, competitive landscape, market opportunities, dynamic factors that affect the market growth, and key industry trends.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Smart Retail Device Market is Projected to Reach $74.68 Billion by 2027, Registering a CAGR of 17.2%

Smart Retail Device Market: Company Landscape Analysis, Key Strategic Moves, Growth Prospects, Key Recent Developments, and Technological Roadmap | Covid-19 Impact Analysis. The global smart retail devices market size was valued at $17.43 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $74.68 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 17.2% from 2020 to 2027. As per the report, the market is influenced by the recent technological advancements and launch of new products. The report covers an in-depth study of the latest market trends, top market players, major driving factors, and top investment pockets. It is essential for stakeholders, new market entrants, and shareholders to make informed decisions regarding their investments.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Wired Charging Market to Cross $15.9 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.9%

The wired charging market size was valued at $11.1 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $15.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2021 to 2030. Wired charging plays an important role in the daily lives of human beings, as everyone is surrounded by chargeable gadgets. Rise in demand for mobile & laptops in this decade led to increase in demand for wired chargers, which act as the major driving factor for the market. In addition, rising demand for electric vehicle also boosts the demand for wired charging. Moreover, every country is planning to transform the crude vehicle into electric and this transformation led to increase the demand of wired charging and may act as the major driving factor for the market. Furthermore, the government of every nation is providing subsidies such government of India & Japan wants new cars to be electrified to become carbon neutral by 2050, electric vehicles have become more of a necessity for the country to meet these targets.
BUSINESS
bostonnews.net

Mobile Phone Insurance Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth in 2030 | Apple Inc., ASSURANT, INC., Asurion

Allied Market Research recently published a report, "Mobile Phone Insurance Market By Phone Type (Budget Phones, Mid & High-end Phones, and Premium Smartphones), Coverage (Physical Damage, Internal Component Failure, Theft & Loss Protection, and Others), Distribution Mode (Offline and Online), and End User (Business and Individuals): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030".. It offers a comprehensive study of the global market size & forecast, segmental analysis, region-wise outlook, competitive landscape, market opportunities, dynamic factors that affect the market growth, and key industry trends.
CELL PHONES
bostonnews.net

Glucuronolactone Market Size, Trends, Revenue Share Analysis, Forecast 2028

The growing healthcare and pharmaceutical industries, coupled with the popularity of energy drinks and supplements will be the major factors influencing the market growth. The global glucuronolactone market is expected to reach USD 465.2 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can mainly be associated with the growing healthcare and pharmaceutical industries, coupled with the popularity of energy drinks and supplements.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Piping System and Piping Spools New Investment Opportunities Emerge To Augment Segments in Sector By 2027

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Piping System and Piping Spools Market by Material (Stainless Steel, Carbon Steel, Alloy Steel, and Others), and End-user (Power Plant, Petroleum Refineries, Offshore, Shipbuilding, & Marine, Chemical and Fertilizers, Pharmaceuticals, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy