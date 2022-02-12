ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Remote Sensing Software Market to Reach $2.60 Billion by 2027

bostonnews.net
 3 days ago

According to the report, the global remote sensing software industry garnered $976.00 million in 2019, and is expected to generate $2.60 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 13.2% from 2020 to 2027. Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7597. Advancements in remote sensing technologies, need for remote sensing data in various...

www.bostonnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
bostonnews.net

Intelligent Traffic Management Market is Expected to Reach USD 24.55 Billion By 2028

Increasing traffic and growing population in urban areas, increase in vehicle ownership ratio, need for optimum usage of road infrastructure, increase in adoption of the smart cities is helping in development of improved roadside infrastructure are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Intelligent traffic Management during forecast period. Intelligent...
BUSINESS
bostonnews.net

Whey Protein Market Projected To Reach $19.75 Billion By 2028, at a CAGR of 5.4%

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Whey Protein Market was valued at USD 9,552.5 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 19.75 Billion by the year 2028, at a CAGR of 5.4%. Whey protein is a soluble component of milk that is rich in amino acids, minerals, vitamins, lactose, and glycomacropeptides. The most important functional characteristic of this product is that it can solve in a wide range of pH. Since it has unique characteristics, it is used widely in the food industry for the preparation vary types of cheeses and industrial bread. Studies have shown that whey protein plays an important role in improving public health and body strength. Also, there have been studies about the beneficial effects of whey protein on human health and the prevention of metabolic disease, which shows positive results. For instance, research published in 2019 upon the efficacy of whey protein supplements on athletes supported the fact that WPS acted as an ergogenic aid on the athletes' sports performance and recovery.
BUSINESS
texasguardian.com

Aniline Market Worth, Size Analysis To Reach USD 16.13 Billion By 2028

Global Aniline Market is expected to reach USD 16.13 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The increasing demand for aniline in the building & construction industry is expected to drive the market demand in the forecast period. Aniline is used in the production of MDI, which in turn, is consumed to produce polyurethane, a rigid foam, which has exceptional insulating properties that makes it suitable for walls and roofs of new residential construction as well as renovation of older buildings. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, the heating and cooling costs amounts to 56.0% of the energy consumed in the average American home, and the insulating properties of rigid polyurethane foam helps in saving money while upholding uniform temperature along with reduction in noise levels.
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
bostonnews.net

Remote Cardiac Monitoring Services Market Size Is Forecast To Reach USD 10.97 Billion By 2028

The global remote cardiac monitoring services market size is forecast to reach USD 10.97 Billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 11.5% over the forecast period according to a new report by Reports and Data. Major factors driving market revenue growth are increase in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVD), increasing incidence of obesity, lower cost of remote monitoring and rising geriatric population. Due to the rise in the rate of occurrence of CVD, remote cardiac monitoring services are becoming increasingly relevant in the healthcare sector.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Micro Mobility Market - Exclusive Trends and Growth Opportunities Analysis to 2030

Micro-Mobility Market Size is projected to be worth USD 210 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period (2022 - 2030). The micro-mobility mode of transportation is used in light vehicles. Micro-mobility vehicles are miniaturized transportation used for short travels. Electric vehicles, skateboards, bicycles and pedelecs are some of the micro-mobility vehicles. Today, micro-mobility vehicles are beneficial in many fields. Commercial enterprises are known for the prevalent use of micro-mobility vehicles. The demand for micro-mobility vehicles is rapidly growing.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Construction Fabrics Market Growth Size To Reach USD 3,401.9 Million By 2028 Says Reports and Data

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Construction fabrics market was valued at USD 1,760.5 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 3,401.9 Million by year 2028, at a CAGR of 8.5%. The study covers the in-depth analysis of construction fabrics and discusses about various types of construction fabrics used in several sectors. Construction fabrics is a general term describing geotextiles in applications. Construction fabrics consist of three different types of geotextiles and applications used in construction projects. Recent acquisition of the equity capital of Kirson Industrial Reinforcements GmbH, a major manufacturer of reinforcement scrim and combination products of scrim and nonwoven fabrics by Saint Gobain, one of the leading construction fabrics company. Increase in the demand for commercial spaces such as banking, financial services, rising urbanization and industrialization are some of the key factors propelling market growth in the industry. Also, increasing commercial infrastructures and construction of eco-cities with vertical gardens has led to growth in the construction fabrics industry. However, problems related to disposal of waste and availability of inexpensive substitutes are the major hindrances to the construction fabrics market.
CONSTRUCTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Intelligence#Remote Sensing Software#Market Research#Cagr#Download Sample Report#Isr#Gps
bostonnews.net

Flat Glass Coatings Market worth 2,789.6 Million USD by 2022

According to the new market research report "Flat Glass Coatings Market by Resin Type (Polyurethane, Epoxy, Acrylic), Technology (Solvent and Water-Based, Nano Coatings), Application (Mirror, Solar Power, Architectural, Automotive & Transportation, Decorative), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022″, is estimated to be USD 1,075.8 Million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 20.99% between 2017 and 2022 to reach USD 2,789.6 Million by 2022, in terms of value. Coatings in flat glass are used to enhance the water-repellent ability (automobile glass, spectacle lenses, and shower walls) as well as thermal, UV protection, heat protection, shatter protection, graffiti protection, dust protection, and optical performance characteristics of the flat glass. The various applications of flat glass coatings include mirror, solar power, architectural, automotive & transportation, decorative, and electronics & appliances. Growth in application industries, especially in Asia Pacific, is driving the global flat glass coatings market.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Luminaire and Lighting Control Market Size is Expected to Reach $130.56 billion by 2030

As per the study published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Luminaire and Lighting Control Market by Product (Luminaire and Lighting Control), Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), Light (LED, Halogen, Fluorescent, HID, and Others), Technology (Wired and Wireless), and Application (Indoor and Outdoor): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030," the global Luminaire and Lighting Control Market is expected to witness remarkable growth from 2021 to 2030.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Portfolio Management Platform Market Size Analysis, DROT, PEST, Porter's, Region & Country Forecast Till 2028

Increased adoption of digital platforms for wealth and investment management, Need to comply with stringent regulatory compliance, research, and constant innovation are some of the factors driving the Portfolio management platform market. Market Size - USD 4,295.5 Million in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.30%, Market Trends - Technological...
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Flax Seeds Market Growth | Industry To Receive Highest Ever Revenue Till 2028 | Reports and Data

Reports and Data has recently added a new research report titled 'Global Flax Seeds Market Forecast to 2028' to its wide database that offers extensive information about the Flax Seeds market with regards to market share, market size, revenue growth, global and regional reach, and product portfolio offered by the market. The report focuses on current and emerging trends in the agriculture industry such as sustainable farming, novel irrigation and air seeding technology, incorporation of GPS and satellite imagery to boost productivity of the farms, and rapid adoption of smart agriculture to offer crucial insights into technological developments and progress of the sector.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
India
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Software
bostonnews.net

Chillers Market Set For Rapid Growth In The Forecast Period 2022-2028

According to the report, the global Chillers Market was estimated at $10.04 billion in 2019, and is expected to hit $12.67 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 3.7% from 2021 to 2028. An increase in demand for process cooling in the industrial application, to control room atmosphere is anticipated to proliferate the growth of the global chillers market.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Off-highway Vehicle Engine Market is Expected to Reach USD 69.03 Billion in 2028

Increasing agricultural automation and rising construction activities are driving revenue growth for off-highway vehicle engine market. Off-highway Vehicle Engine Market Size – USD 39.14 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.3%, Market Trends – Growth of mining sector. The global off-highway vehicle engine...
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Collagen and HA-based Biomaterials Market Will Create New Growth Opportunities In The Coming Years

According to the Collagen and HA-based Biomaterials Market report published by the Allied Market Research, the study presents impending revenue forecast of the industry for the next few years coupled with imminent market trends and opportunities. Moreover, the study also doles out different logical tables and graphs to identify the complexities of the market.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Dripline Market Obseravtions Based on Industry Size, Share and Demand Till 2028 | Reports and Data

Global research report called Global Dripline Market was recently published by Reports and Data to provide guidance for business. The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Dripline market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, price, capacity, cost, production, revenue and contact information. Global Dripline market is expected to develop at a substantial CAGR in the coming years. The most significant factor driving the growth of this market is rising investments in market.
INDUSTRY
bostonnews.net

5G In Defense Market Research Report, Demand, Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Applications, Types and Forecasts Report 2028

5G in defense market size reached USD 9.31 billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 68.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing implementation of Internet of Things (IoT) in military is expected to support market revenue growth during 2021-2028. Besides, increasing dependency on big data for decision making will boost market growth. Large volume real-time data capture using sensors installed on various platforms are processed and analyzed using sophisticated machine learning and Artificial Intelligence. 5G network slicing would enable creation of end-to-end virtual network as per the requirements of the application, which would enable operators to allocate required amount of resources as per network slice, thereby helping in more effective utilization of resources and significant reduction in operational expenditure. These are some major factors driving growth of global 5G in defense market revenue currently.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Glucose Meter Market Size Is Expected To Reach USD 18.05 Billion In 2028 | Reports and Data

The global glucose meter market size is expected to reach USD 18.05 billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 9.4% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Market revenue growth is significantly spurred by surging demand for blood glucose meters among people with Type 1, Type 2, or gestational, or latent autoimmune diabetes. Other major factors prompting growth of the global glucose meter market are rise in global geriatric population, increasing prevalence of obesity and other lifestyle-induced conditions, rising demand for non-invasive glucose meters, and introduction of technologically advanced blood glucose meters with cutting-edge features and higher affordability. A glucose meter is a portable medical device that measures blood glucose levels in the body and is typically used by people suffering from diabetes for regular monitoring. Monitoring one's blood sugar level on a regular basis is one of the most effective ways to keep the diseases under control, and it also helps the physician manage the condition better. Portable blood glucose meters, also referred to as glucometers, are increasingly being used by people for their highly convenient use.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Savory Ingredients Market to grow at a CAGR of 7.70% & to reach $11.2 billion by 2027

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Savory Ingredients Market by Source, Type, and Application: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027," the global savory ingredients market size was valued at $7.2 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $11.2 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.70% from 2020 to 2027. In 2019, Asia-Pacific accounted for nearly 38.5% share of the savory ingredients market. The growth in value sales for ingredients is attributable to surge in demand for different savory ingredients, which impart enhanced taste. Thus, increase in willingness of customers for different types of natural tastes in food & beverages is expected to fuel the demand for savory ingredients market.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy