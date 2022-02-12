Remote Sensing Software Market to Reach $2.60 Billion by 2027

According to the new market research report "Flat Glass Coatings Market by Resin Type (Polyurethane, Epoxy, Acrylic), Technology (Solvent and Water-Based, Nano Coatings), Application (Mirror, Solar Power, Architectural, Automotive & Transportation, Decorative), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022″, is estimated to be USD 1,075.8 Million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 20.99% between 2017 and 2022 to reach USD 2,789.6 Million by 2022, in terms of value. Coatings in flat glass are used to enhance the water-repellent ability (automobile glass, spectacle lenses, and shower walls) as well as thermal, UV protection, heat protection, shatter protection, graffiti protection, dust protection, and optical performance characteristics of the flat glass. The various applications of flat glass coatings include mirror, solar power, architectural, automotive & transportation, decorative, and electronics & appliances. Growth in application industries, especially in Asia Pacific, is driving the global flat glass coatings market.
