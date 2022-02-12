Remote Sensing Software Market to Reach $2.60 Billion by 2027

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Construction fabrics market was valued at USD 1,760.5 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 3,401.9 Million by year 2028, at a CAGR of 8.5%. The study covers the in-depth analysis of construction fabrics and discusses about various types of construction fabrics used in several sectors. Construction fabrics is a general term describing geotextiles in applications. Construction fabrics consist of three different types of geotextiles and applications used in construction projects. Recent acquisition of the equity capital of Kirson Industrial Reinforcements GmbH, a major manufacturer of reinforcement scrim and combination products of scrim and nonwoven fabrics by Saint Gobain, one of the leading construction fabrics company. Increase in the demand for commercial spaces such as banking, financial services, rising urbanization and industrialization are some of the key factors propelling market growth in the industry. Also, increasing commercial infrastructures and construction of eco-cities with vertical gardens has led to growth in the construction fabrics industry. However, problems related to disposal of waste and availability of inexpensive substitutes are the major hindrances to the construction fabrics market.

