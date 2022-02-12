ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Asia Smart Education and Learning Market is expected to hit at $369.34 billion by 2030

bostonnews.net
 3 days ago

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Asia smart education and learning market was estimated at $43.36 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit at $369.34 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 23.6% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top...

www.bostonnews.net

bostonnews.net

Cast resin dry type transformer market to Cross $5.0 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.3%

The cast resin dry type transformer market size was valued at $3.0 billion in 2020 and projected to reach $5.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2030. Cast resin dry type transformers are magnetic core transformers in which the windings and core are kept in a sealed tank that uses air as a cooling medium instead of oil or other liquids as in a typical liquid-filled transformer. In a cast resin dry type transformer, high-voltage (HV) and low-voltage (LV) windings are completely impregnated and cast under vacuum in epoxy resin. This encapsulation helps prevent moisture to penetrate the winding material. The insulating material offers excellent fire hazard protection; thereby, suitable for indoor installations. This makes them the preferred choice for underground or city-building substations that require site-specific fire prevention and fire contingency-management strategies.
BUSINESS
bostonnews.net

Lyophilization Equipment Market by Modality : Dryer and Accessories | by Scale of Operation : Industrial-Scale, Pilot-Scale and Laboratory-Scale

Lyophilization equipment market size was valued at $5.01 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $10.6 billion by 2030 registering a CAGR of 7.80% from 2021 to 2030. The key market players profiled in the report include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Azbil Telstar SL (Azbil Corporation), GEA Group, Millrock Technology Inc, Zirbus Technology GmbH, Harbour Group Industries (SP Industries), Biopharma Process Systems Ltd., LTE Scientific Ltd, Martin Christ Gefriertrocknungsanlagen GmbH, and Labconco Corporation.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Smart Retail Device Market is Projected to Reach $74.68 Billion by 2027, Registering a CAGR of 17.2%

Smart Retail Device Market: Company Landscape Analysis, Key Strategic Moves, Growth Prospects, Key Recent Developments, and Technological Roadmap | Covid-19 Impact Analysis. The global smart retail devices market size was valued at $17.43 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $74.68 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 17.2% from 2020 to 2027. As per the report, the market is influenced by the recent technological advancements and launch of new products. The report covers an in-depth study of the latest market trends, top market players, major driving factors, and top investment pockets. It is essential for stakeholders, new market entrants, and shareholders to make informed decisions regarding their investments.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Self Organizing Network Market | Key-Players - Cellwize Wireless Technologies Pte Ltd., Airhop Communications Inc, Amdocs

SON is being increasingly deployed by the telecom operators owing to benefits such as faster response time, improved network management, and self-healing network capabilities among others. SON is widely deployed in several cellular networks which include 2G/3G and 4G/long term evolution (LTE). Among these, the already established 2G/3G cellular networks are expected to contribute over two-thirds of the overall market revenue, throughout the analysis period, owing to a wide coverage. However, the 4G/LTE segment is expected to grow rapidly, with a CAGR of over 15.1% during the forecast period. This growth is likely to be driven by faster deployment of SON in the rapidly growing 4G/LTE cellular networks, primarily in the developed countries.
TECHNOLOGY
State
Oregon State
bostonnews.net

Electric Two-Wheeler Market - Latest Study with Future Growth Analysis to 2030

Electric Two-Wheeler Market size is projected to grow from 1 Mn units in 2021 to 1.55 Billion units by 2030, registering a CAGR of 34.57% during the forecast period (2022 - 2030). Get Free Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5456. The Global Market for Electric Two-Wheeler is expected to witness rapid growth...
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Micro Mobility Market - Exclusive Trends and Growth Opportunities Analysis to 2030

Micro-Mobility Market Size is projected to be worth USD 210 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period (2022 - 2030). The micro-mobility mode of transportation is used in light vehicles. Micro-mobility vehicles are miniaturized transportation used for short travels. Electric vehicles, skateboards, bicycles and pedelecs are some of the micro-mobility vehicles. Today, micro-mobility vehicles are beneficial in many fields. Commercial enterprises are known for the prevalent use of micro-mobility vehicles. The demand for micro-mobility vehicles is rapidly growing.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Industrial Flooring Rapidly Growing Dynamics with Current Outlook by 2027

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Industrial Flooring Market by Thickness (Light Duty, Medium Duty, and Heavy Duty), Material (Epoxy, Polyaspartic, Polyurethane, Anhydrite, and Others), and End User Industry (Chemical, Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Transportation & Aviation, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027.
CONSTRUCTION
bostonnews.net

Wealth Management Market Report, Latest Trends, Industry Opportunity & Forecast to 2027 | Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Wealth Management Market By Business Model (Human Advisory, Robo Advisory, and Hybrid Advisory), Provider (FinTech Advisors, Banks, Traditional Wealth Managers, and Others), and End-user Type (Retail and High Net Worth Individuals (HNIs): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030″. It offers a comprehensive study of the global market size & forecast, segmental analysis, region-wise outlook, competitive landscape, market opportunities, dynamic factors that affect the market growth, and key industry trends.
MARKETS
#Smart Technologies#Market Trends#Allied Market Research#Cagr
bostonnews.net

Collagen and HA-based Biomaterials Market Will Create New Growth Opportunities In The Coming Years

According to the Collagen and HA-based Biomaterials Market report published by the Allied Market Research, the study presents impending revenue forecast of the industry for the next few years coupled with imminent market trends and opportunities. Moreover, the study also doles out different logical tables and graphs to identify the complexities of the market.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

LED Follow Light Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide | CHAUVET DJ, Altman Lighting, ADJ Products

Latest released the research study on Global LED Follow Light Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. LED Follow Light Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the LED Follow Light. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Ushio, Inc. (Japan), VanGaa Lighting (China), CHAUVET DJ (United States), AtiPro (India), Anoralux Corp. (India), Skystar Lighting Limited (China), Robert Juliat (France), Altman Lighting (United States), Leksa Lighting (India), XMLITE (China) and ADJ Products, LLC (United States).
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Two-Wheeler Insurance Market by Leading Manufactures and Type With Region by 2030 |

Allied Market Research recently published a report, "Two-Wheeler Insurance Market by Policy Type (Third Party Liability Insurance and Comprehensive Insurance), Distribution Channel (Insurance Agents/Brokers, Direct Response, Banks, and Others), and Vehicle Age (New Vehicles, Used Vehicles): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". It offers a comprehensive study of the global market size & forecast, segmental analysis, region-wise outlook, competitive landscape, market opportunities, dynamic factors that affect the market growth, and key industry trends.
MARKETS
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
China
bostonnews.net

Light Ice Cream Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Dean Foods, General Mills, Unilever

Latest released the research study on Global Light Ice Cream Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Light Ice Cream Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Light Ice Cream. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Unilever (United Kingdom), NestlÃ (Switzerland), Dean Foods (United States), General Mills (United States), Yili Group (China), Mengniu (China), Turkey Hill (United States), Blue Bell Creameries (United States), Amul (India).
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Leukapheresis Market New Innovations Trends, Research, Global Share and Growth Factor

According to the Leukapheresis Market report published by the Allied Market Research, the study presents impending revenue forecast of the industry for the next few years coupled with imminent market trends and opportunities. Moreover, the study also doles out different logical tables and graphs to identify the complexities of the market.
BOSTON, MA
bostonnews.net

Automotive Suction Sweepers Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Excelway, Dulevo International, BUCHER

Latest released the research study on Global Automotive Suction Sweepers Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Automotive Suction Sweepers Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Automotive Suction Sweepers. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Dulevo International S.p.A. (Italy), EUREKA S.p.A. (Italy), Bema GmbH Maschinenfabrik (Germany), Ceksan (Turkey), BUCHER (China), Excelway (AUSA Group) (Spain), Piquersa Machinery, SA (Spain), FAUN Umwelttechnik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Hako GmbH (Germany) and OMM lavapavimenti srl (Italy).
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Glucuronolactone Market Size, Trends, Revenue Share Analysis, Forecast 2028

The growing healthcare and pharmaceutical industries, coupled with the popularity of energy drinks and supplements will be the major factors influencing the market growth. The global glucuronolactone market is expected to reach USD 465.2 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can mainly be associated with the growing healthcare and pharmaceutical industries, coupled with the popularity of energy drinks and supplements.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Storage Tank Market - Know the Latest Innovations and Trends to 2030

Storage Tank Market is projected to be worth USD 17.72 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 4.25% during the forecast period (2022-2030). The market was valued at USD 13.12 billion in 2021. Storage tanks are nothing but containers that are used to store liquid or semi-solid products such as...
INDUSTRY
bostonnews.net

Speaker Amplifier Market is Projected to Reach $5.80 Billion by 2027, to Register a CAGR of 7.6%

Speaker Amplifier Market: Company Landscape Analysis, Key Strategic Moves, Growth Prospects, Key Recent Developments, and Technological Roadmap | Covid-19 Impact Analysis. The global speaker amplifier market size was valued at $3.73 Billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $5.80 Billion by 2027, to register a CAGR of 7.6% from 2020 to 2027. As per the report, the market is influenced by the recent technological advancements and launch of new products. The report covers an in-depth study of the latest market trends, top market players, major driving factors, and top investment pockets. It is essential for stakeholders, new market entrants, and shareholders to make informed decisions regarding their investments.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Microfinance Market 2030 Size, Share | Drivers, Growth Status, Top Key Manufacturers ()

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Microfinance Market by Service Type (Group & Individual Micro Credit, Leasing, Micro investment Funds, Insurance, Savings & Checking Accounts, and Others) and Provider (Banks and Non-banks): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026″. It offers a comprehensive study of the global market size & forecast, segmental analysis, region-wise outlook, competitive landscape, market opportunities, dynamic factors that affect the market growth, and key industry trends.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Global 5G IoT Market To Be Driven By The Robust Investments Into The Adoption Of Advanced Digital Technology In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global 5G IoT Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global 5g iot market, assessing the market based on its segments like component, technology, end-user, and?major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with?analyzing?the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS

