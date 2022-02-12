Video Game Market 2022 Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, Forecast Upto 2028

According to the current detailed analysis of Reports and Data, the global Hydrofluoric Acid Market was valued at 4.39 USD Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach 6.77 USD Billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 5.6%. The increasing adoption of fluorine compounds across multiple industries is currently showing significant growth coupled with rising glass etching and cleaning applications proving as driving factors for the market. This market is likely to have modest growth with its drivers and restraints in place. Hydrofluoric Acid is produced by the treatment of fluorite with concentrated sulfuric acid. Various industries use it in mining, chemicals, silicon chip fabrication, pharmaceutical products, and agrochemicals. Fluorocarbons are the prominent types of refrigerants used globally are the largest application segment.

