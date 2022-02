CHARLOTTESVILLE – Georgia Tech is ready for point guard Kihei Clark to move on, and Virginia’s other counterparts in the ACC no doubt feel the same way. As a freshman in 2018-19, Clark delivered the most memorable assist in program history, setting up Mamadi Diakite to force overtime against Purdue in the Elite Eight. The Cavaliers went on to capture the NCAA title, and the 5-foot-10 Clark, who’s often the smallest player on the court, has contributed countless crucial passes and clutch shots since that night for one of the ACC’s premier programs.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO