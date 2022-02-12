ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

China Grants Approval for Pfizer’s Antiviral Covid Pill

By Editorials
Bloomberg
 3 days ago

Reuters

Japan to consider early approval for Shionogi COVID pill

TOKYO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Monday the government would consider granting conditional early approval for the oral COVID-19 treatment being developed by Shionogi & Co Ltd (4507.T), as the firm prepares to start a late-stage global trial. Shionogi Chief Executive Isao Teshirogi told...
PHARMACEUTICALS
bloomberglaw.com

Merck’s Covid Pill Fumble Gives Pfizer Potential $17 Billion Win (1)

Almost as quickly as Covid-19 erupted in early 2020, so too did the rush to find drugs, either old or new, to treat the. spreading around the world. While researchers soon identified some that quelled late-stage symptoms or weakly restrained the virus, Paxlovid, a pill from. Pfizer Inc. that prevents...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Motley Fool

Will a New FDA-Approved COVID Pill Propel This Healthcare Company's Stock?

Production plans call for 30 million courses by the end of the year. But competition may take a bite out of an estimated $15 billion in sales. Over the past two years, pharmaceutical companies such as Merck (NYSE:MRK) have been developing investigational drugs to combat the impact of the COVID-19 virus. The results could be lifesaving while leading investors to big gains. But after a recent FDA approval under emergency use authorization (EUA), is Merck's antiviral COVID-19 pill enough to propel its stock price skyward while fighting off not only the virus but also competition?
INDUSTRY
theedgemarkets.com

Singapore approves Pfizer's oral Covid-19 medicine Paxlovid

SINGAPORE (Feb 3): Singapore has approved Pfizer's oral Covid-19 medicine Paxlovid (pictured), its Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said on Thursday (Feb 3). Paxlovid is the first Covid-19 oral treatment authorised for use in the city-state for the treatment of mild to moderate cases among adults at high risk of severe disease, HSA said in a statement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

2 surprising contract terms in Pfizer's antiviral deal with US

The federal government's contract to buy 10 million doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 antiviral pill is far more favorable to the U.S. than similar contracts inked earlier in the pandemic for COVID-19 vaccines, experts told NPR. NPR obtained the contract, dated Nov. 17, 2021, through a public records request. Under the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
spectrumnews1.com

No rush yet for COVID antiviral pills at Wisconsin pharmacy

MILWAUKEE— Less than two months after the FDA approved the first of two COVID-19 antiviral pills in the United States, initial fears about supply shortages haven't played out yet, at least not at one Wisconsin pharmacy. "We've seen pretty low demand compared to what we were expecting," said Maren...
MADISON, WI
WALB 10

Antiviral COVID pills create optimism in fighting omicron, Phoebe says

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - You may remember the FDA’s emergency use authorization for Antiviral COVID pills. According to Phoebe Putney Health System, recent research shows that they may be effective against the omicron variant. Phoebe officials said research shows they may be more effective than monoclonal antibodies. This is...
PUTNEY, GA
Fortune

Ukraine’s execs say even without an invasion, Russia may have already damaged their businesses for years

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Less than three weeks ago, Ukrainian executive Anatoliy Amelin stocked up on ammunition in the eastern city of Dnipro, 150 miles from the Russian border, bracing himself for war to erupt at any moment. Amelin, a seasoned military officer who is also strategy chief for the Ukrainian titanium company TitanEra, told Fortune he and other businesspeople were ready to race to the front line to fight the Russians, the moment the invasion occurred.
ECONOMY
The Charleston Press

Woman dies from Covid-19 after she was wrongfully denied vaccine seven times because the vaccine contained “live virus”, lawsuit

United States is one of the countries with the highest Covid-19 vaccination rates globally. According to the most recent data provided by CDC, 251.9 million people had received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, including about 213.7 million people who had been fully vaccinated by the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine or the two-dose series made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Bloomberg

Russian Military Impact on Equity Markets

Morgan Stanley Chief U.S. Strategist Mike Wilson is warning clients that Russian military action on Ukraine would have major economic impacts across the globe. Kailey Leinz and Guy Johnson spoke with Meera Prandit, JPMorgan Asset Management Global Market Strategist, about it on "Bloomberg Markets: America." (Source: Bloomberg)
ECONOMY
IFLScience

Easily-Accessible Over-The-Counter Drug Reduces COVID-19 Symptoms, Suggests Study

A new diverse digital trial has highlighted a cheap, easily-accessible drug that could speed up the rate of recovery for people with COVID-19. The drug, called famotidine and commonly found in the heartburn drug Pepcid, led to a significantly reduced time with COVID-19 symptoms in the 55 patients treated. Scientists hope it could act as a viable answer to the limited number of treatments available to the millions of daily COVID-19 patients worldwide.
PHARMACEUTICALS
TheAtlantaVoice

You’ve lost your vaccine card. Stay calm and follow these steps

Oh no. Your vaccine card is missing. You’ve searched your car, emptied your purse or backpack and torn apart your house, but your vaccine card is nowhere to be found. No one could have predicted before the pandemic that a little piece of white paper would hold so much significance. It’s the key to entering some concert venues, traveling […] The post You’ve lost your vaccine card. Stay calm and follow these steps appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
PHARMACEUTICALS

