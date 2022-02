Eugene, Ore. - Needing to get a win in the worst way and get any kind of resume-building momentum on their side, the Oregon Ducks had to come from behind in the second half and then hang on for dear life as they gave the Washington State Cougars multiple chances at completing the win. The Ducks were able to avoid a last-minute collapse and pulled out a tough but victorious 62-59 win over the Cougars.

