The University of Minnesota Duluth women's hockey team returns to St. Cloud, Minn. Tuesday to finish up its rescheduled road series with St. Cloud State University. The game is the first of three the Bulldogs and Huskies will hit the ice togehter for, starting with 3:01 p.m. Tuesday at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center and then moving to AMSOIL Arena for a Friday-Saturday series.

DULUTH, MN ・ 13 HOURS AGO