The frenzy to buy and sell homes in New Jersey seemed like it would never end. Depending on where you live in New Jersey you probably still feel that way. Historically low home-mortgage rates and the pandemic push to get out of crowded areas and into more spacious homes and land made for an unprecedented seller’s market in the state, with inventory at an all time low and prices at an all-time high. But at some point, something’s gotta give.

REAL ESTATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO