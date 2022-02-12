ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 Dead, 1 Critical, Vehicle Riddled with Bullet Holes in Los Angeles Shooting

Shooting in Central-Alameda, Los Angeles, left one dead, one critical, and a vehicle riddled with bullet holes.Jack Reynolds/KNN

Central-Alameda, Los Angeles: One person was killed and one was left in critical condition in a shooting on Friday night, Feb. 11, in the Central-Alameda neighborhood in the city of Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Police Department Newton Division officers responded to calls regarding a shooting around 11:25 p.m. with two victims down on the 1300 block of East 42nd Street.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found one male victim approximately 25 years old dead at the scene and another victim in critical condition who was transported to a local hospital.

There was a vehicle at the scene that was hit with multiple gunshots. It is unknown at this time if the victims were inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting or outside.

In an update, LAPD Officer Drake Madison reported that both victims were standing near their vehicle when two male suspects approached in two separate vehicles. The suspects exited their vehicles and fired multiple rounds, striking both victims. The suspects fled the location in their vehicles.

A 30-year-old male victim died at the hospital, and the other male victim,30, was reported to be in critical condition, according to Madison. There is no current update on his condition.

LAPD is currently investigating the shooting and at this time the suspects have not been identified.

The incident is believed to be gang-related, according to LAPD.

