Books & Literature

Favorites (And Not So Favorites) on Radio Book Club

By Molly Marcello
kzmu.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs it possible to put a book down when you just aren’t enjoying it? What’s the best way to weave the covid-19 pandemic into a work of fiction? These and other questions on the...

www.kzmu.org

kzmu.org

Sharing The Love on Chefs’ Adventures with Buck & Bernie

Looking to set the mood this Valentine’s Day? Look no further, because Chefs Tim Buckingham and Bernard Guillas are serving up some love on the latest ‘Buck and Bernie’ show. They’ve got a jam-packed live episode replete with advice for going out – and staying in – on this romantic holiday. Special guest and mixologist Ian Buckingham rounds out the show. Get ready for wine pairings! Chocolate! Oysters! And of course, friendship. It’s all about sharing the love this episode.
TV & VIDEOS
kzmu.org

The History Hour – KZMU Turns 30 This Year!!

Wowee, glorious radio family, can you believe it?! KZMU turns 30 this year! That’s right, it’s been 30 years of grassroots / live / wild & woolly / local radio on your desert airwaves. Take a trip in the time machine on the latest History Hour with longtime KZMU-ite (and 30th anniversary archivist!) Christy Williams-Dunton, station manager Serah Mead and news & public affairs director Molly Marcello. They’ll play a few audio snapshots from KZMU’s aural archives and discuss what’s percolating for the station’s big birthday year. It’s all about honoring the past, celebrating the present, and dreaming of the future.
MOAB, UT
SheKnows

Reese Witherspoon's Book Club Highlighted Black Love Stories — & 3 of Them Are Available for Less Than $15

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Reese Witherspoon has been on a winning streak when it comes to recommending books we simply cannot put down. The Oscar winner uses her Reese’s Book Club platform to highlight everything from page-turning mysteries to exciting young adult fare and so much more. But this time around, the beloved bookworm gave the reins of her book club’s Instagram over to author Tia Williams, who highlighted some of her favorite novels about Black love — and we’ve rounded up three that...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
goldcountrymedia.com

Local book signing sparks memories of an all-time childhood favorite

This past week, I was unexpectedly taken back to my very early childhood and recalled something that I hadn’t given much thought to in over, well, I guess about 45 years, give or take. I am willing to bet many of you will remember it too. The reminiscing went...
FOLSOM, CA
Vulture

The Book of Boba Fett Catches Up With Our Two Favorite Boys

Spoilers follow for the sixth episode of The Book of Boba Fett, “From the Desert Comes a Stranger,” which premiered on Disney+ on February 2, 2022. The Book of Boba Fett is a strange show, what with its split timelines, Alita: Battle Angel affectations, and insistence that Tatooine is the only planet in the Star Wars universe on which anything happens. Then there was how last week’s episode, “Return of the Mandalorian,” was just what its title suggested: a mostly stand-alone episode about Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin–slash–Mando that basically functioned as a backdoor third-season premiere for Disney+’s other space Western series, The Mandalorian. But I am ready to forgive and forget every single Book of Boba Fett transgression — the offscreen slaughter of the Tuskens, the underuse of Jennifer Beals, the implicit suggestion that the Hutt twins are incesty like the Lannisters — because penultimate episode “From the Desert Comes a Stranger” gave the people what we want. And what we want are Cobb Vanth, handsome devil that he is, and Grogu, the most adorably hungry foundling around. In the words of the immortal Paul Rudd, Look at us!
TV & VIDEOS
Elle

'Black Don't Crack' - Why The Language Around Black Women Ageing Needs To Change

I turned 30 in December. And yes, while I may well only be entering the second third of my predicted lifespan (hopefully), I grew up in the Bridget Jones era, wherein the media considered you to have practically fallen off a cliff after 30. How depressing. Towards the end of last year, after two years of staring at myself during perpetual Zoom meetings, I was beginning to notice my forehead wrinkles setting in and that my laughter lines, which I inherited from my dad, were becoming full-on nasolabial folds. I started looking into tweaks I could make to gently un-crease my features. I’d done my research on botox and filler and was certain about what I wanted. I had friends that had started their quest to slow the ageing process already– now it was my turn.
SOCIETY
Elite Daily

Simone Biles Is Engaged! Her Ring Is Trendy And Timeless

Love is in the air! On Feb. 15, Simone Biles took to Instagram to reveal a happy life update: her boyfriend Jonathan Owens popped the question and she said yes. “THE EASIEST YES,” she wrote. “I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ 💍🥺.” She posted a carousel of photos detailing the proposal, which took place in a sunny gazebo while they looked incredible in a black minidress and gray suit. Owens gave Biles a stunning oval-cut solitaire ring on a pavé band.
HOUSTON, TX
BET

Romeo Miller Announces The Birth Of His Newborn Daughter!

Romeo Miller is officially a girl dad! The new father made the surprise announcement via Instagram on Monday (Feb. 14). Keep scrolling to see the birth announcement, plus find out what we know!. “It’s been hard to hold this in, but it was important for us to make sure our...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
tvinsider.com

‘Outlander’: Our Favorite Behind-the-Scenes Moments Over 6 Seasons (PHOTOS)

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s Outlander Forever Special Collector’s Issue, which is available for international pre-order online at OutlanderForever.com and available nationwide on newsstands now. We didn’t peek under anyone’s kilt, but we did travel through time — six glorious seasons — for candid photos...
TV & VIDEOS
realitytitbit.com

Darcey and Stacey's dad Mike is so wealthy that he bought their 715K home

Darcey and Stacey’s dad is a huge part of their lives and has supported them through thick and thin. The Silva sisters rose to fame from their appearance on TLC’s 90 Day Fiance, and they haven’t looked back since. They now have their own spin-off show, Darcey & Stacey so viewers can keep up to date with the twin’s hectic lives.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

'Love & Hip Hop' Star Paris Phillips Looks Stunning After Dramatic Weight Loss

Fans of the reality franchise Love & Hip Hop were first introduced to Paris Phillips when she appeared on Love & Hip Hop Hollywood back in 2018, and many viewers may have seen the reality star when she was featured on R&B singer K Michelle's series K. Michelle: My Life as the artist's best friend, confidante, and manager. During Season 5 of L&HHH, some of you may not know the two had a huge falling out after K confronted her former assistant for supposedly using her credit card without permission.
WEIGHT LOSS
cambridgema.gov

Lamp x the CPL Present: A Book Club Walks Into a Bar (Lamplighter/Virtual)

You’re invited to our February brewery book club, where Lamplighter and the Cambridge Public Library team up to highlight contemporary works from marginalized voices while having a beer. This month, we’ll read The Removed by Brandon Hobson. Steeped in Cherokee myths and history, a novel about a fractured family...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
kzmu.org

Music Adds February 11, 2022

(Left) Brownskin_Moses is an Artist/Producer/Writer. He is influenced by artists such as Kendrick Lamar and Peter Tosh. Brownskin_Moses recently released the EP titled, The Flower Hour. The EP contains a remix of the classic song, “Legalize It”. This reggae/hip hop combination should not be ignored. (Right) After the release of a handful of EPs, EXES has finally released their debut album. The album titled, “Don’t Give Up On Me Now” has a magical indie pop sound but also contains an alt rock sensation that brings the band back to its roots. (Below) Catherine Russell: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert ****Band/Album/Label/Genre**** Softcult/Year of the Snake/Easy Life/Alt Rock Monsoon/Ghost Party/Independent/Rock Dropper/Don't Talk to Me/Dirt Dog Records/Indie Rock Gully Boys/Favorite Son/Get Better Records/Rock Shamir/Heterosexuality/Antifragile Music/Alt Rock A Place To Bury Strangers/See Through You/Dedstrange/Post Punk Lady Pills/What I Want/Plastic Miracles/Alt Rock Night Shop/Forever Night/Dangerbird/Rock Low Level Clouds/Low Level Clouds/A Man A Plan A Canal/Indie Rock LowDown Brass Band/LowDown Nights/Dibs Records/Dance Pop Bitch/Bitchcraft/Kill Rock Stars/Alt Pop Modern Nature/Island of Noise/Bella Union/[PIAS]/Indie Folk Hippo Campus/LP3/Grand Jury/Alt Rock LANNDS/lotus deluxe/Run for Cover/Electro Pop EXES/Don't Give Up On Me Now/Independent/Indie Rock Winnetka Bowling League/Pulp/RCA/Indie Pop Los Bitchos/Let The Festivities Begin!/City Slang/Instrumental Desert Rock Black Country, New Road/Ants from Up There/Ninja Tune/Rock Sports/Get a Good Look /OneRPM/Indie Pop Brownskin_Moses/The Flower Hour/SpaceWTR Productions/Hip Hop-Reggae Loney Hutchins/Appalachia/Appalachia Record Co./Country The Tulips/Message For The Living/Normandie Records/Psych folk Masterminds/Orange Days/Aquamarine/Alt Rock Eric Sommer/Turning Point/Clyde Is Thinking Music/Blues Rock Screaming Orphans/Sunshine & Moss/Independent/Alt Rock Massy Ferguson/Joe's Meat & Grocery/North & Left/Rock Harper Sterling/No More What If/Independent/Pop-Dance Robin James/Balloons/Independent/Folk Corona Bartra/Amber Light/Blue Spiral/World Infusion Jazz The Sweet Maries/Love Hurts/Wild Fuschia Music/Indie Folk.
THEATER & DANCE
wichitabyeb.com

My daughter’s new favorite book: The Pout-Pout Fish

Our two-year-old has a new favorite book she loves to have read to her before bedtime, The Pout-Pout Fish. This is the first book in the New York Times bestselling Pout-Pout Fish series from Deborah Diesen and illustrator Dan Hanna. It was given to our daughter as a gift and...
BOOKS & LITERATURE

