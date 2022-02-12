Favorites (And Not So Favorites) on Radio Book Club

Spoilers follow for the sixth episode of The Book of Boba Fett, “From the Desert Comes a Stranger,” which premiered on Disney+ on February 2, 2022. The Book of Boba Fett is a strange show, what with its split timelines, Alita: Battle Angel affectations, and insistence that Tatooine is the only planet in the Star Wars universe on which anything happens. Then there was how last week’s episode, “Return of the Mandalorian,” was just what its title suggested: a mostly stand-alone episode about Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin–slash–Mando that basically functioned as a backdoor third-season premiere for Disney+’s other space Western series, The Mandalorian. But I am ready to forgive and forget every single Book of Boba Fett transgression — the offscreen slaughter of the Tuskens, the underuse of Jennifer Beals, the implicit suggestion that the Hutt twins are incesty like the Lannisters — because penultimate episode “From the Desert Comes a Stranger” gave the people what we want. And what we want are Cobb Vanth, handsome devil that he is, and Grogu, the most adorably hungry foundling around. In the words of the immortal Paul Rudd, Look at us!

