A pair of comeback victories helped the Yale women's tennis team to a 4-2 victory over Cornell on the second day of the ECAC Indoor Championship. Both Rhea Shrivastava and Kathy Wang rallied after dropping the first set of their matches. Shrivastava lost in a tiebreaker in the first set of her match at No. 4 singles, but won the final two sets 6-4, 6-4 to earn the win. At No. 6 singles, Wang lost the first set, but rallied to win the second set in a tiebreaker. She then took the deciding set 6-3. Yale's other singles win didn't come easily either. Jessie Gong won her first set in a tiebreaker and then cruised to a 6-2 win in the second set.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO