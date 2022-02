Lawton, Iowa — The Western Christian Wolfpack girls won their region opener over Lawton-Bronson Saturday night in Lawton 73-57. Western started the game on a 7-0 run, but the Eagles would pull to within 7-5. Western would regain control in the opening frame and have an 18-11 lead after one. Western Christian would continue to keep Lawton-Bronson at arms length and take a 33-25 lead into the half. Western Christian would extend their lead to double digits at 52-43 after three. In the fourth, Western Christian would lead by as much as 14 but Lawton-Bronson would chip away at the lead, but would never be able to take it. Key free throws late gave Western Christian the win.

